Erika Jayne Unleashes The Sass When Asked Why She Chucked Garcelle Beauvais’ Memoir In The Trash

There’s nothing like a “Real Housewives” sparring edition between two queens. After Garcelle Beauvais posted her scathing comment on Instagram, Erika Jayne took to her own Instagram Story. Per Us Weekly, she uploaded a video of Garcelle’s book in the trash can. She penned, “Garcelle, even though you unfollowed me I’m sure you’ll see this.” On Twitter she attacked Garcelle, writing, “She’s easily produced,” and claimed that she wasn’t jealous of Garcelle or Sutton Stracke.

The “Pretty Mess” singer felt that Garcelle was using her name to promote her book. Erika also seemingly agreed with a fan that said that Garcelle was using her name for promotion purposes. She replied, “Yes, I draw lots of attention.” Erika shared that her book also reached the top New York Times bestseller spot without the fanfare of a celebrity celebration. She also seemingly warned Garcelle, tweeting, “Don’t use my name to promote your book. Use your famous friends.” She added, “No need to use my name or very complicated legal and personal problems to sell her book.”

Speaking of legal issues, E! News reports that Erika has now been named as the “frontwoman” for one of her ex-husband’s alleged criminal schemes. Erika may need some coin to defend herself in the latest lawsuit. So, when Erika tweeted that Garcelle should “cut me a check,” she could actually be serious. It’s official. Hell hath no fury like a housewife roasted on the socials.