With a new trailer, Record of Ragnarok season 2 will be shown in 2023

Record of Ragnarok 2 is now confirmed for release on Netflix in 2023. A brutal teaser trailer has gone viral online.

Netflix continues to release new anime series every week for millions of people around the world.

However, not many shows have had the action sequences and higher stakes than Record of Ragnarok, Graphinica’s hit adaptation of Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui’s iconic manga series.

Season 1 was concluded with a tease about the fourth match of the Gods vs Humanity tournament between Jack The Ripper & Hercules. Fans began clamoring for the second season almost immediately.

Thankfully, Netflix has just confirmed that Netflix Animeseason 2 will return in 2023 with a brutal new trailer going viral on YouTube – here’s everything you need to know.

Another round of brutality is coming!

It was finally completed just a few months following the series' premiere. Record of Ragnarok, the anime that made a huge splash, will be back for a second series.

An illustration from Masaki Sato, character designer and illustrator, was shared online to celebrate the renewal announcement. It featured some of the most memorable characters in season 1.

Masao Okubo, the director, described season 2 in response to the renewal as “A fierce battle in the heavenly realm between Hanzoku (Chinese characters), born out of pre-existing relationships and conflicts!”

“Confrontation in the night streets of London. The battle of wills between men in the ring, etc. Friendship and trust born in battle. The feelings of the friends who watch over them. There’s plenty to see in this edition. The entire staff is working hard to create a film that everyone will enjoy.” – Masao Okubo, via ragnarok-official.

While the news of the renewal was welcome, most fans expected such confirmation after the conclusion of the 2021 broadcast. Despite receiving a low rating of 6.2/10 ratings, the renewal was well received. IMDB, 65% AnilistAlso, 3.5/5 Anime PlanetFans were certainly impressed by the series.

On MyAnimeListRecord of Ragnarok was rated 6.63/10, but it received over 113,000 reviews from nearly 200,000 viewers, so the rating is not surprising.

“It’s an anime made to show incredible fights. Its story is different, although it doesn’t present any kind of complexity, it’s direct and it does what it promises. The art and animation are decent, although they slack from time to time, it also has moments where they get amazing… The characters are interesting and endearing, since they start from existing characters and make small changes to them can achieve a great construction, although, of course, they lack originality.” – User Juank000, via MAL.

Source material is the additional material available from the original light novels that the production team can use. Per AnimeGeekEpisode 12 corresponds to manga volume 5, however, there are many episodes. TotalAvailable in Japan, 15 complete Tankobon volumes are available.

If the anime keeps the same pace as the episode-chapter translations, then there may be enough manga source material for three Netflix seasons.

However, we are now getting ahead of ourselves – when will Record of Ragnarok season 2 release for online streaming?

Record of Ragnarok season 2 released for 2023

Warner Bros Japan announced via last week Anime News NetworkRecord of Ragnarok season 2 will premiere in 2023.

Today, July 2,ndOfficial Website of Netflix ConfirmedIn a new trailer, the streaming platform will showcase season 2 of the anime series in 2023 on various platforms worldwide as part the 2022 Anime Expo.

Unfortunately, no release date was given. Fans can still expect the series to return next Summer, with season 1 having made its domestic debut in June 17th.Th.

Record of Ragnarok season 2 will see major changes, most notably in the production team. The studio that animated season 1, Graphinica will be back. Get joinedYumeta Company will co-produce this series. They are most well-known for producing Muv-Luv Alternative (2021-22), My Sweet Tyrant (2018), and Cue (2022).

“During the first season, it was my first time working with Director Okubo. I think we were exploring each other’s ideas as we created the work. But now that we are in the second season, we have a better understanding of how the director wants the pictures to be created. We are making adjustments to realise the director’s particular points. I hope you will pay attention to the overall atmosphere and action on the screen in the second season. – Producer Urushiyama, via ragnarok-official.

The voice cast for season 2 has not yet been publicly confirmed, but fans can expect many of the artists to reprise their roles from the first broadcast.

There are also plenty more heroes left to represent humanity on his cosmic-level battlefield, including:

Jack the Ripper – An infamous British serial killer from the 19 th century.

– An infamous British serial killer from the 19 century. Raiden Tameemon – The highest-rated Japanese sumo wrestler from the 19th century.

– The highest-rated Japanese sumo wrestler from the 19th century. Buddha – The founder of Buddhism, known as “The Enlightened One”.

– The founder of Buddhism, known as “The Enlightened One”. Qin Shi Huang – The founder of the Qin Dynasty and the first emperor to unify China.

– The founder of the Qin Dynasty and the first emperor to unify China. Souji Okita – A famous captain of the Shinsengumi a special police force from 19th century Japan.

– A famous captain of the Shinsengumi a special police force from 19th century Japan. Michel de Nostredame – French physician, astrologer and reputed oracle since the 16th century.

French physician, astrologer and reputed oracle since the 16th century. Simo Häyhä – A Finnish sniper and war veteran from the 20th century, widely considered to be one of the deadliest marksman in history.

– A Finnish sniper and war veteran from the 20th century, widely considered to be one of the deadliest marksman in history. Leonidas I – The infamous Spartan King who fought at the Battle of Thermopylae.

The infamous Spartan King who fought at the Battle of Thermopylae. Nikola Tesla – An inventor of Serbian origin from the 20th Century.

An inventor of Serbian origin from the 20th Century. Grigori Rasputin – A Russian mystic, political advisor and self-proclaimed holy man from the early 20th century.

– A Russian mystic, political advisor and self-proclaimed holy man from the early 20th century. Sakata Kintoki – A Japanese folk hero from the Heian period.

