Jon Stewart blasts Supreme Court’s ‘Fox News of Justice.

Jon Stewart lambasted the Supreme Court “Fox News of justice” following its decision to overturn 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right. In a podcast episode, he discusses the recent decision to overturn 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion a constitutional right. “The Problem With Jon Stewart,”He stated that the overruling of the court was not appropriate. “based in any kind of reasoned debate or philosophical education.”

“I mean, there is no consistency. States can’t regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?” he added, referencing SCOTUS’ latest Take the decisionTo repeal a New York gun law that required a license to carry firearms. This opens up the possibility of a significantly higher number of applicants. Public places are not safe for guns.

Last week, the Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a 6-3 vote — 5 justices voted outright to overturn Roe, while Chief Justice Roberts concurred with their decision upholding a draconian Mississippi anti-abortion law but suggested he would have avoided ending the right entirely — spawning nationwide protests as over a dozen states set plans in motion to criminalize and ban abortion. Hollywood stars and politicians opposed the decision, claiming it was a step back in human rights. This will increase the number of deaths due to unsafe abortions and disproportionately impact low-income women and those of color.

“It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with ‘we’re fair and balanced’ under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism,”Stewart said. “They are a cynical political arm.”

Stewart also criticized Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh for lying under oath. Centrist Sens. Susan Collins and Joe Manchin voted to appoint them. Don’t be misledBoth were deemed to be for upholding abortion rights by the pair. Both Kavanaugh as well Gorsuch voted against Roe v. Wade.

“When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just fucking lie, like if this were about debate, then they would’ve understood what perjury meant,”He said.

Ire directed at the Supreme Court has been making headlines all week, from Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen’s dedication of the song “F— You”Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, to the five justices who voted against Roe Callingfor impeachment and penalties to those who lie under oath about their defense of abortion rights.