Willie Garson’s Son Shares Throwback Video of Late SATC Star
By Tom O'Brien
In
The world may not forget Willie GarsonStanford Blatch Sex and the CityBut Nathen GarsonWe know him as “papa.” 

About a week after Willie died of pancreatic cancer at age 57, his son shared a sweet tribute that eulogized him for his mad dance moves. “Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000,”Nathen wrote Oct. 1 along with two heart emojis.

He posted a video of the father-son duo letting loose under purple and red lights, as they danced in a night club or party setting. “I’m sure [you’re] dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast,” he added.

You can hear someone behind the camera saying, “This is what Willie brought his son to! Great job, dad!” 

Nathen, who is currently attending The College of Wooster in Ohio, shared another picture of himself with Willie, who was making a silly face on their night out.

