NORFOLK, Va. — Pat RobertsonAfter half-century in the business, he has decided to retire as the man who transformed a small Virginia television station into a worldwide religious broadcasting network. “700 Club”On Friday, the Christian Broadcasting Network announced that it would be broadcasting daily TV.

Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network’s flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Peterson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday.

Robertson’s Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia. The “700 Club”Production began in 1966.

CBN is headquartered in Virginia Beach and claims its outreach reaches more than 100 countries through television and video evangelism as well as online ministry and prayer centres. The “700 Club”The vast majority of U.S. television markets can view talk shows.

Robertson, who ran as president in 1988 and also founded the Christian Coalition. It galvanized American evangelicals into a conservative politic force.

As “700 Club”Robertson, the host, was often in hot water because of his remarks on-air. He called for the assassination Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in 2005 and warned Pennsylvanian residents not to be surprised if tragedy strikes them. This was after they elected school board members who were pro-teacher. “intelligent design.”

Robertson also called to end mandatory prison sentences for marijuana possession convictions. Later, he stated that “The 700 Club” that marijuana should be legalized and treated like alcohol because the government’s war on drugs had failed.

In December 2007, Robertson’s son, Gordon, succeeded him as chief executive of CBN. Robertson remained chairman and appeared on the network’s television newscasts. “The 700 Club.”

Robertson will continue to appear on The 700 Club’s interactive episodes on a monthly basis. “occasionally as news warrants,”According to the network.

Gordon Robertson said his father’s “legacy and the example of his prayer life will continue to lead The 700 Club in the years to come.”

