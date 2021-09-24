William put foot down over Harry’s royal request and ‘deep wounds’ exist, author claims

By Brandon Pitt
A royal expert has claimed that Prince William was the member of the Royal Family to put his foot down when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as senior royals.

It is well documented that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hoped to be able to continue to serve the Queen while becoming financially independent, in what many have called a “half in, half out” role.

But they were unsuccessful and were told they “can no longer formally represent” Her Majesty in January 2020, when they permanently stepped down.

Robert Jobson, a royal author, claimed that William was one of those who prevented the Sussexes being allowed to remain in the Royal Family. This could have contributed to the current tensions.



Prince Harry
Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties with his wife Meghan Markle in March last year

Speaking on the Royally Us podcast, he claimed: “I don’t know what direction they’re going to go in. I think that they may have had a sort of a plan where they were halfway in and halfway out.

“That wasn’t going to happen, really from Prince William more than anybody saying, ‘you can’t have it both ways’.”

Robert claimed that the decision was taken as part of the preparations for the Duke of Cambridge to become King in future.

“When the Queen passes, Prince Charles is not going to be on the throne for very long”He suggested.



Prince William
It was suggested that Prince William put his foot down on the question of whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could continue to be involved in royal duties

“So the future of the monarchy really rests on the shoulders of Prince William and the Cambridge family.

“So really, a lot of the decisions, he will be consulted on and I known that his position was very strong that you can’t have it both ways.

“Because you can’t be seen to be making money commercially but at the same time saying that you’re serving the people, because you can’t get paid by both.”

The royal commentator noted that he couldn’t be certain what the final straw was that saw the two princes fall out, but claimed a number of factors were at play.



Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Harry last visited his brother William in July when he returned to the UK for the unveiling of a statue commemorating their late mother Princess Diana

He continued: “They clearly disagreed, and I don’t know the one thing that turned it, but I would say that they clearly disagreed with the way that Harry was going about things.

“And I also think that he was quite shocked when Harry gave an interview in South Africa and effectively started airing their dirty linen in public.

“There’s a lot of things, I think also Harry felt he was not happy with the lack of support over his marriage to Meghan.

“But at the end of the day, they were very close as young men, let’s hope that over time, wounds can heal, but I do think these are quite deep wounds.”

