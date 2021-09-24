Remote ‘forgotten village’ in Wales has one of the best beach bars in the world

A remote village in Wales actually boasts one of the best beach bars in the world.

Nicknamed “Land’s End in Wales”, Snowdon’s Arm in the Llyn Peninsula promises to be a unique adventure for your next staycation, promising all the stories you’d expect from a remote location.

Although the village is small, at less than 50 kms, it boasts a rich history with more than 2000 years of Welsh history. It also has one of the most famous pubs in the country.

On the Llyn Peninsula, you’ll find the “forgotten village’ of Nant Gwrtheyrn. After laying in a state of complete disrepair for four decades, it reopened in 2011 as a cultural centre.







The village is home to both famous and sometimes rarely heard Welsh folktales like that of Rhys and Meinir, a tragic love story to rival a Shakespearian tragedy, 2Chill reports.

It is one of the quirks of the Land’s End in Wales which makes it worth a visit.

The wedding quest and lost bride

An old village tradition told of a ‘wedding quest’ where the bride to be would run and hide on the morning of her wedding and the groom’s friends would have to find her.

According to tradition, Meinir, a woman, went into hiding on the morning of Meinir’s wedding. The guests then left to search for her. They couldn’t locate her so Rhys ran around the village searching for his bride.

He searched for months but eventually lost all his sense of direction.

He found shelter under a tree during a stormy night. It is believed that lightning struck the tree and split it in half, revealing a body wearing a wedding gown.

Rhys realized it was Meinir and fell to his death next to the skeleton. He then reunited with his beloved – or so the story goes.

Two ghosts were seen walking hand-in-hand along the beach by visitors. One was a man with a long beard and a woman with sockets.

The legend is told by a symbolic tree that remains in the village. To see more of the place, three peaks are located on the mountain Yr Eifl.

Clear days allow you to see the Isle of Man, Wicklow mountains in Ireland and Cardigan bay.







Beach pub is one of the best in the world

Slightly further along the coast is Ty Coch Inn, the third top-rated beach bar in the world.

It is accessible only by foot. The nearest parking lot is 20 minutes away. This makes it one of the most remote pubs within the UK.

It is located on the shore of Porthdinllaen, and it is owned by the National Trust. There are only two dozen buildings.

The village is situated on a small piece of land that merges with the Irish Sea.

This coast is ideal for wildlife viewing and swimming. Grey seals and dolphins can be found here.

On the southern end of the Llyn Peninsula is Hell’s Mouth or Porth Neigwl, a three-mile long beach which curves back in on itself, earning the nickname.

It is known for its wild waters, which are a favorite among surfers but hated by sailors.

You can find history, legends and beaches here, as well as a pint at the Llyn Peninsula.