Will There Be Holey Moley Season 3? Release Date, Plot, Renewal & More

As fans of the Holey Moley TV show gear up for the latest updates on the beloved miniature golf competition, the burning question remains: Will there be a fifth season?

As of the latest information available (January 16, 2024), the focus is primarily on the potential renewal for a fifth season rather than a third season. The show has already completed its fourth season.

What’s the TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, Holey Moley is a unique competition that brings together self-proclaimed mini-golf enthusiasts from across the country. Contestants dive headfirst into challenging obstacle courses set within a supersized golf course. Each episode puts their miniature golf skills and physical prowess to the test through a series of outrageous challenges. The ultimate goal? To earn the golden putter, don the coveted plaid jacket, and secure a spot in the season’s finals.

The fourth season, titled “Holey Moley Fore-Ever,” introduced a delightful twist with the addition of The Muppets. Kermit the Frog, Fozzie Bear, Animal, Swedish Chef, Pepé the King Prawn, and Camila the Chicken joined the fun, aiming to contribute to the show’s lasting legacy.

Holey Moley Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Holey Moley, in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM), averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers. While these numbers are a solid performance, indicating a dedicated fanbase, they saw a 7% decline in the demo and a 6% decrease in viewership compared to the third season. It’s worth noting that these figures don’t encompass further delayed or streaming views.

Holey Moley Season 3 Release Date Speculation

As of January 16, 2024, Holey Moley's fate for a fifth season is yet to be determined, and a release date remains elusive.

