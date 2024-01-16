Stephen Colbert’s Wife Saves His Life: A Powerful Love Story

Title: How Stephen Colbert’s Wife Saved His Life After Burst Appendix – Exclusive Story

Stephen Colbert is grateful for his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert, who saved his life after his ruptured appendix. At the Primetime Emmy Awards, Colbert revealed that his wife’s decisive action may be the reason he survived his burst appendix back in November. Here’s the exclusive story of how Evelyn’s quick thinking and proactive approach pulled him through this life-threatening health scare.

Stephen Colbert’s Survival Thanks to His Wife’s Quick Action

Stephen Colbert, the host of The Late Show, shared an exclusive story revealing how his wife’s swift response played a crucial role in his survival after his burst appendix. Colbert disclosed this information during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Experiencing the Ordeal

Colbert described that he only realized the severity of the situation once he was wrapped up with his show and his appendix, causing a sharp, intense pain. Despite the discomfort, he decided to push through and go to work, downplaying the issue. However, by the end of the show, his fever spiked to 102.5 degrees, and he was diagnosed with blood poisoning. This sudden turn of events left him in shock, making it clear that his condition was dire.

Recognition of His Wife’s Heroism

When the show concluded, Stephen’s wife, Evelyn, could sense the urgency in his voice and intuitively knew that he was in need of immediate medical help, prompting her to demand that he goes to the hospital. Despite his wish to rest at home, Evelyn took charge of the situation and decisively directed the driver to rush them to the hospital.

A Life-Saving Decision

While some individuals may have chosen to go home and rest after a grueling day, Evelyn’s unwavering insistence steered them towards the hospital. Her firm decision to prioritize Stephen’s health and well-being during this critical period underscores her genuine concern for his safety, ultimately resulting in a life-saving decision.

Stephen Colbert’s Recovery and Return to The Late Show

Following a few weeks on hiatus to recuperate from the emergency appendectomy and subsequent complications, Stephen made a full recovery and returned to The Late Show. His resilience and regained health are a testament to the unwavering support and quick thinking of his devoted wife.

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn attended the Emmys to celebrate The Late Show’s nomination for Outstanding Talk Series, highlighting their shared journey through challenging times and ultimate triumph. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is an award-winning, acclaimed talk series that airs weeknights on CBS, providing entertaining and insightful content to viewers worldwide.