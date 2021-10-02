Will Smith Retrospectives On His Career and Names His Worst Film Roles

Will Smith Retrospectives On His Career and Names His Worst Film Roles
By Tom O'Brien
Regrets, he’s had a few. Will Smith, however, has one standout in his review on his film career.

Smith was a participant in GQ‘s “Actually Me”Series: Going undercover online to speak with social media commentators.

Smith was asked to answer a question on Quora “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”

Smith responded quickly.

“For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”

What is the worst? “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my side. To see myself in chaps… I don’t like it,”He concluded.

Adding insult to injury, Smith’s role in 1999’s Wild Wild WestEventually, he decided to decline the role of Neo in The Matrix.

