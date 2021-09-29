Will Jamie Spears, dad, be expelled?

Britney Spears‘ legal team heads to court again Wednesday, for possibly the most pivotal hearing yet in the battle over the pop star’s much-criticized conservatorship.

Coming in the wake of two new documentaries about the conservatorship that has controlled the pop star’s finances and major life decisions for the last 13 years, this hearing is also one of the first times Spears’ newly chosen attorney Mathew Rosengart will argue on her behalf, rather than her former court-appointed lawyer Samuel Ingham III.

The main issue at stake is likely Jamie Spears‘ role in the conservatorship. The pop star’s father has controlled the conservatorship at least in part since its implementation in 2008. He remains conservator of her financial affairs, but has consented to step down if certain conditions have been met.

Here are some things to look forward to.

Britney Spears speaks out on new doc: ‘I scratched my head a couple of times’

Will Britney Spears address the court?

Spears made headlines when she broke her silence on what she called her “abusive” conservatorship in a fiery, 20-minute speech to Judge Brenda Penny at a hearing on June 23. The pop star spoke up again at a July 14 hearing, calling for an “investigation” of the alleged abuse.

It’s unclear if Spears, newly engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari, will address the courtagain Wednesday. But, if she does, she’ll likely dial in remotely, as she did at the last two hearings.

Britney Spears speaks out on new doc: ‘I scratched my head a couple of times’

Will Jamie Spears be removed?

Days before Wednesday’s hearing, Rosengart filed a supplemental motion calling for an immediate removal and suspension of Spears’ father from her conservatorship, citing a New York Times report which alleged Jamie secretly captured audio recordings from his daughter’s bedroom.

“Mr. Spears has crossed unfathomable lines,” The petition was signed by Rosengart.

Britney Spears’ lawyer accuses father Jamie of trying to ‘extort’ $2 million before stepping down

Earlier this month, Spears’ father filed a petition to end his daughter’s conservatorship, a dramatic change by Jamie, who put forth in court documents for years that his daughter was not ready to be free of guardianship.

While Jamie has agreed to step down as her conservator eventually, he filed court documents Monday rejecting calls for his suspension and objecting to the man his daughter and her lawyer want the judge to appoint to replace him temporarily, John Zabel. This issue could be a big topic at Wednesday’s hearing.

In the past, Britney has accused her father of “abusive” practices, has refused to perform as long as he is in charge of her life, and said she was “afraid” of him.

Jamie has repeatedly said there is no justification for his removal, and he has acted only in his daughter’s best interest.

Britney Spears’ father Jamie files petition to end pop star’s 13-year conservatorship

Will the conservatorship end?

In another surprise turn, Jamie has recently sided with Britney in her adamant resistance to undergoing another psychological evaluation in order to end the conservatorship.

“Ms. Spears has made it clear that she does not want to have to go through another psychological evaluation, but the Probate Code does not require a psychological evaluation as a precondition to termination,” Jamie’s petition reads.

Jamie’s daughter and he are not able to make this decision. It’s up to Penny, the probate judge overseeing the case, who will have the final say on whether to end Britney’s conservatorship, with or without an evaluation.

Judge denies Britney Spears’ request to move up hearing that could remove her dad from conservatorship