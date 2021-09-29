Will Adele’s New Christmas Special Album Prove To Be A Worthy Comeback?

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Holiday lovers are eager to decorate the halls with major networks unveiling their Christmas programming lineup. Lifetime’s annual “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” begins on Nov. 12, with new holiday films premiering every day beginning two weeks later.

Kelly Clarkson recently released a holiday breakup tune. There are rumors that Adele will release an album in time for Christmas. The album is not Christmas-themed. This will make an excellent stocking stuffer.

Central Recorderday Mirror exclusively reports that ‘Someone Like You’ singer is set to perform in Las Vegas immediately after her long-awaited fourth studio album is released. This will be her first show in Vegas for more than four years.

The gig is scheduled for December 10. A source said tells the media outlet: “Adele’s new album is the most highly-anticipated record of the year. It’s been a long time coming but her label wants it released before Christmas and have their sights set on performance in Vegas.

Adele and her management have been in talks with BBC America about broadcasting it around the world. This will be one of few performances as part of her promotional tour. Obviously, with ongoing Covid dramas and concern for safety, it could affect recording, but this is the date scheduled right now.”

Adele’s last album 25 was released in 2015. The album has been sold over 23 million copies around the world. Her label SONY is said to be scheduling dates for November for the release of Adele 4. Expect sales to explode. According to sources, the label has a large marketing campaign planned and several TV specials.

Ed Sheeran, the singer of ‘Shape of You”, accidentally revealed Adele’s return. He spoke out about Adele in a recent interview. “I don’t know, I think Adele’s coming back before Christmas. I’ve heard rumors.”