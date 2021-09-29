Casandra Ramos, David Dobrik’s ex-assistant hits out at Vlog Squad

David Dobrik and his assistant Natalie Mariduena are in hot water as Casandra Ramos made several shocking accusations against the Vlog Squad.

She recently interviewed Dom Zeglaitis, who is famously known as Durte Dom, where several claims about David Dobrik’s squad were made. Furthermore, Casandra, who was once David’s assistant, went on to share more details about the Vlog Squad on Instagram.

Who is Casandra Ramos?

Casandra was previously a part of the Vlog Squad. According to Dexerto, she served as David’s assistant back in the day.

Not much was known about her to her association with David until her recent interview with Durte, where the two spoke in detail about their experience with the vlog squad.

Meanwhile, she isn’t too active on social media and only has few followers on Instagram. And, it also appears as if she created a new YouTube channel only to share her interview with Durte.

While she teared up during the interview speaking about the text messages that were exchanged between the members of the Vlog Squad, she exposed Natalie on Instagram for allegedly calling Vlog Squad victims “wh**es”.

Natalie Mariduena’s alleged messages explored

Casandra made some shocking revelations about the Vlog Squad while taking part in a Q&A session with her followers.

When one of them asked if Natalie is “fake in real life like she is on camera,”, Casandra shared a screenshot consisting of alleged messages exchanged between Natalie and another squad member, in which she’s seen speaking ill of the Vlog Squad victims.

One the of alleged messages allegedly sent by Natalie reads, “But he needs the dirty girls bc they party and do the ratchet sthehe needs for the videos.”

And another says, “Good girls are boring. He can’t film u anme I, we aren’t content.”

Other claims against David Dobrik and Vlog Squad explored

In her Instagram stories, Casandra has also claimed that David never got her an NDA when she worked with him.

When another follower asked why she chose to speak up now, Cassandra responded, “I tried other ways and they just wanted to control the narrative so…’

She has even spoken about Davis’d ex-girlfriend Liza Koshy, claiming she tried to talk to her but the YouTuber “ignored” her.

In another story, when a follower asked her for proof, Cassandra shared a screenshot consisting of an alleged message sent by a student who David promised to help but didn’t.

The alleged message claims, David had “promised” to donate $10,000 for cancer cause, but never got back. It also alleges that Natalie had said she would contact them, but that didn’t happen either.

Neither David nor Natalie have spoken about Cassandra’s accusations yet.

