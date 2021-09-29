Stacey Solomon Shares Her Fear Of Pregnancy & Claims To Be Still In Awe

Stacey Solomon took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to tell her followers that she “can’t believe” she’s still pregnant.

The 31-year old is currently pregnant with her fourth baby and first child with Joe Swash.

Loose Women’s star announced on social media that she was having a late-night and that she was thinking about her pregnancy.

Lying in bed she said: “I’m laying here thinking I can’t believe I’m still pregnant, I thought id have had her by now.

“It’s the first time I’ve been pregnant and not wished the end bit away because I’m so excited to meet them.

“I’m so excited to meet her of course, but I know this is most likely our last pickle so I’m clinging on to every second of it.”

Stacey then added that she was getting nervous about the actual birth, saying she knew it would be “horrendous”

“But I was also thinking I’ve got to get her here now. Gotta push her out, I’ve been in denial about it for the past 9 months I think,” she went on.

She then joked: “I’m hoping that it’s number four so I’ll just sneeze her out or a quick cough. But I know it’s gonna be horrendous!

“I know it’s not bad for everyone but I don’t love labor if I’m honest. I think it hurts!”

Stacey went on to add: “I know some people love labor. And that’s amazing.

“But as much as I love the result my gosh I’m not excited for the pain that’s about to come.”

Her videos come as she has been recently preparing for labor alongside her fiancé. The hilarious video was shared by the former X Factor contestant.

Joe joined Stacey as she sat down in her pink floral pajamas and practiced his technique for the big day.

The expectant mother told her fans: ‘Just sitting in here trying to wind down for the evening and Joe’s decided he’s going to practice how he’s going to be when I give birth’

She playfully joked: “If it’s anything like the last time, I don’t want it.”