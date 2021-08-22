Wife Posts TikTok Of Husband Reciting Dirty Dancing Moves With Nanny

TikTok is known to be the birthplace of most recent controversial matters that are debatably not children friendly. As such as TikTok video was released by a woman of her husband reenacting the famous ‘Dirty Dancing’ scene with their 23-year-old nanny. This might ideally be a wholesome family fun video but unfortunately, the internet didn’t take it kindly.

Rachel was in her usual frenzy posting videos on TikTok as every other user does. But not to the liking of viewers, Rachel posted a video of her husband, Andrew, making a playful performance with their nanny Lizzy Norton. The entire video was made on the premise that it was purely for the fun of it like any other TikTok post out there.

The problem here however was that many people found it too much to handle as they felt the whole relationship was a little twisted and unorthodox for normal eyes. Like most keyboard ninjas we find all over the internet, many began typing stating that the pair were getting too close for comfort.

Some even claimed they witnessed some form of chemistry between the pair as nanny Lizzy Norton was attempting multiple jumps onto the dad of the house in hopes of performing the perfect dirty dancing jump.

But as always, many on the internet have very sharp instincts when it comes to spicy content and they even found the portion where the wife makes a joke about how the husband accidentally touches the girl’s breasts. They were however found laughing about it at the end of the video.

Lots began splurting new rumors about how the couple might be having a polygamous relationship that reeked of infidelity all over it. That didn’t matter anyway as the trio were concrete in their stand regarding the whole relationship.

The nanny even commented on the post to denote how flattered she was at the poisonous comments spat on her, but that they were all out of their minds. The mother got back at all of them by releasing a video later on stating that there is no such relationship between the husband and their nanny. This goes to prove that though something might seem wrong to most of the outsiders, there’s always a different story on the other side.