Woman celebrating birthday by herself was joined in by wholesome restaurant employees

Birthdays are a great occasion to celebrate with your favorite people. But, imagine a situation, when you are all alone on your special day.

Recently, the same incident was recorded on camera. The clip was shared on the social media platform Twitter by @GoodNewsMoveme3. It showed a woman sitting alone in a restaurant with a cake in front of her. They captioned the clip as “Woman who is celebrating her birthday by herself is joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she’s alone.”

Uncertain circumstances ad a saddened face, the woman could be seen talking on the phone in the clip. As soon as she hung up the call, she goes on to pray. Afterward, she lits up the only candle laced on the cake and starts clapping her hands, to look cheerful.

Immediately, one of the employees at the restaurant made out her being alone on her special day. She instantly came up to her to join her. Along with her, several other employees joined in as well. This sweetest gesture by the employees of the restaurant made the woman’s day. Additionally, it turned the sadness into a joyous moment instantly. Later, she was seen getting up and further wiping out her tears.

This short clip garnered millions of views and melted many hearts all over the world. People have flooded the clip with their comments, emojis, and their personal experiences as well.

The netizens commented saying “video of the day”, beautiful act of kindness and caring”, and others. Several also called the employees of the restaurant “angels”.

The netizen also pledged that no one should celebrate their birthdays alone ever.

This was the sweet story that is melting hearts all around the world.

