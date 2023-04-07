Why was Allan and Midge Barbie dolls stopped by Midge?

Mattel didn’t just introduce BARBIE the doll, but many others.

Midge and Allan were also part of this collection. However, they were discontinued.

Why did Allan and Midge discontinue their Barbie dolls?

Mattel had released the Midge Barbie doll in a pregnant version. Allan and Allan were eventually forced to leave the company after Walmart customers complained about how the Barbie encouraged teenage pregnancy.

The spokesperson of the retail giant, in December 2002, said CBS News:

“What we do is try to listen to the customers.

We decided in this instance to take the product off the shelves. It was an unusual situation, I believe.”

1963 was the year Midge’s first release. Allan came out in the same year.

Both were promoted to Barbie’s friend, while the former was promoted to Ken’s close pal.

They were brought together through their mutual friends.

Allan and Ken first met while they were working together at the soda factory.

Barbie, when she was first made available in shops in March 1959, was already the most popular doll in her category.

Midge and Allan were married in 1991, within the Barbie Universe.

Midge was seen with her pregnant stomach in 2002’s Midge.

The magnetism of her stomach allowed the mother to have her baby.

Ryan, a 3-year-old boy from the couple was already born to them.

What role does Allan play as Midge?

After Greta Gerwig revealed that the discontinued couple would appear in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie live-action movie, Allan and Midge saw a revival in their popularity.

Midge is portrayed by Oscar nominee Emerald Fennell and her husband Allan is played by Superbad actor Michael Cera.

Margot Robbie (left) and Ryan Gosling (right) bring to life the best of Michael and Emerald’s friends.

It is expected that the Barbie movie will open in cinemas all over the world on July 21, 2023.