Anne-Marie Green is a CBS reporter.

Anne-Marie Green, who joined CBS News 2013 as an anchor for their morning show has quickly made a name.

Many viewers would like to find out more about the lady behind the microphone.

Anne-Marie Green is a news reporter based in New York City

Anne-Marie Green works as a New York City-based reporter.

Anne-Marie Green: Who are you?

Anne-Marie Green, a Canadian born on September 21, 1971, was raised in Toronto.

Canadian born, she first studied English at University of Toronto and then went on to study journalism at Humber College.

Anne-Marie later moved to Philadelphia as a reporter on general assignments for CBS3.

In 2013, she was appointed as lead anchor for CBS Morning News. This 30-minute show airs on weekdays at 4:30 AM, before local news at 4.30AM.

Additionally, she contributes to other broadcasts and the online platform.

Her most notable appearance was on 48 Hours’ January 28th 2023 episode.

What’s Anne-Marie worth?

According to Celebrities Net WorthAnne-Marie is worth approximately $2million

CBS pays her approximately $600,000.

Vladimir Duthiers frequently joins her at CBS Morning News. His net worth, however, is not known.

According to several online reports, his net worth is between $1-5million.

Algernong Allen, Ailey Lynn Allen and Anne-Marie Green in a family photo

Algernong, Ailey Lynn and Anne Marie Green take a photo of their family.

Is Anne-Marie Green married?

Anne-Marie Green was married to Algernong All since 2009.

Allen was born in Hampton, Virginia. He is now well-known as an activist and community leader in Philadelphia.

His assertions LinkedIn Profile: Allen is an investor and real estate agent.

Ailey Lynn Allen, a daughter of the couple, was born in 2011.

Donald Trump Accused of Suppressing Former Doorman’s Love Child Story

