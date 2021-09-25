Why the Gabby Petito Case Has Captivated the Nation

Why the Gabby Petito Case Has Captivated the Nation
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

But it wasn’t just Reddit investigating the case from behind their computer screens, with Instagram users immediately examining the couple’s feeds, noticing irregularities and leaving comments on Gabby’s photos. “Every single Instagram post has the location tagged except for the last 2 which were posted after her family last FaceTimed with her,” one user wrote on her last picture posted on Aug. 25, sparking conversation, debate and unfounded theories.

(One of the clearest signs of just how interested the public became in this case? On the day her disappearance began making headlines, Gabby had 17,000 followers on Instagram. On Sept. 24, she had 1.1 million. Brian, meanwhile, is now at 376,000 followers, up from 7,000.)

Latest News

Previous articleFather explains why he takes his daughters to the women’s bathroom every day.
Next articleChelsea star Timo Werner ‘wanted Man Utd transfer’ after £13m contract offer

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder