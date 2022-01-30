Why the Batman Director passed on Ben Affleck’s Original Script

Filmmaker Matt Reeves’ origin story on the highly anticipated Warner Bros. reboot “The Batman”He almost gave up on the idea of directing. Reeves was initially given the opportunity to speak with Warners about directing. “The Batman,” the film had an existing script co-written by Ben Affleck – one that Reeves now admits he wasn’t too fond of tackling himself, despite calling it a “totally valid”You can take on a new Batman movie.

Speak with EsquireReeves shared his first conversations with Warner Bros. regarding directing a Batman movie. “I read a script that they had that was a totally valid take on the movie,” Reeves said. “It was very action driven. It was very deeply connected to the DCEU, with other major characters from other movies and other comics popping up. I just knew that when I read it this particular script was not the way I’d want to do it.”

After his performances as Caped Crusader, Affleck was initially set to direct and star his own Batman movie. “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”And “Justice League,”But in January 2017, the Oscar-winning film was released “Argo” filmmaker revealed he’d be stepping down from the director’s chair – although he still planned to star in and produce the film.

It’s at this point that Reeves was approached with the existing script by Affleck and former DC Entertainment CCO Geoff Johns, but the “War for the Planet of the Apes” filmmaker countered WB’s proposal with a different offer: the only way he could see himself directing the movie is if he wrote the script himself.

“I said, ‘Look, I think maybe I’m not the person for this,’”Esquire was informed by Reeves. “And I explained to them why I love this character. I told them that there have been so many great movies, but if I were to do this, I’d have to make it personal, so that I understood what I was going to do with it, so that I know where to put the camera, so that I know what to tell the actors, so that I know what the story should be. This take, I told them, pointing at the script, is a totally valid and exciting take. It is almost James Bond-ian, but it wasn’t something that I quite related to.”

Reeves pitched Warner Bros. to take the film in a personal direction. “So what I’d love to do, if you’re interested, is I’d like to get involved and find a way to take the story and make it very, very personal and get to the place I want him to be, to make it a ‘Batman’ story and give him the arc, and have the story rock him to his core,”The filmmaker shared the details. “It wasn’t going to be another origin story, not with Ben already in the character. But that’s what I would do.”

Reeves officially signed up to the film in February 2017. Affleck later dropped out of the project, leaving Peter Craig (the co-writer) and Reeves completely blank. They came up with the idea to cast a younger actor as Batman, dropping all DCEU references. So it was. “The Batman”It was born.

“The Batman,”This film stars Robert Pattinson and will only be available in theaters starting March 4.