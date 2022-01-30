Janet Jackson believed that Janet was the one and only ex-partner

Janet Jackson simply wanted to love. At the tender age of 18, Janet Jackson married James DeBarge, a musician. The relationship quickly took a turn for the worse when his drug abuse came to light and as a result the marriage was annulled after a year, per Entertainment Tonight.

Many years later, the “When I Think of You” singer found love again after a mutual friend introduced her to songwriter and director René Elizondo Jr. while he was on-set working on a film. Jackson recalls the moment Elizondo proposed to Jackson as they began dating. People. “We were out on the beach, it was raining like crazy, and that’s when he asked me to marry him.” After the pair said “I Do”On March 31, 1991 the megastar became convinced that he was the man she was looking for.

“René was funny, just always had fun together. He was very, very charming.”DeBarge was only a short-term friend, but her drug addiction had a devastating effect on her. “I needed to just be free of being with somebody that did drugs and all of that,”She added. “I needed a lift. Although they kept their marriage under wraps for several years, Jackson and Elizondo separated in January 1999 and officially got divorced in 2000 due to “”Irreconcilable Differences” according to Rolling Stone.