Why Ray Liotta Hasn’t Seen One Of His Most Popular Movies

Ray LiottaWith the release of the, gangsters will be making a comeback. Many Saints of Newark. He’s had a prolific career, yet still hasn’t seen one of his most popular movies. Here’s why.

Staying off the Field

Liotta spoke out about his entire career during a GQ interview. His big break was simply because he knew Melanie Griffith. To hear Liotta put it, he was in the right place at the right time and secured his feature film debut in Jonathan Demme’s Something Wild.

One year ago, his life was changed. GoodfellasLiotta was Shoeless Joe Jackson’s star in the Kevin Costner classic Field of Dreams. Liotta has yet to see the film. It’s not because the flick lacks quality. He would be back in trouble.

Liotta says, “it has to do more with something personal that was going on at that time. When I did go to see it, my mother was sick and we couldn’t stay.” He doesn’t think he’ll ever see the movie either. While Liotta was filming, his mother would die. Goodfellas, so it’s understandable why he wouldn’t want to dwell on such a terrible event.

A few additional trivia

Just because he didn’t see it doesn’t mean Liotta didn’t work hard on the film. Liotta, a natural righty, was sent to USC to learn how to bat lefthanded like Jackson. Demme visited to see Liotta’s bating progress once, and immediately put a stop to the training.The idea was that since Jackson never really came back from the dead, it didn’t matter which side Liotta batted on.

Comically, Liotta really didn’t think the script was impressive. “It just sounded so silly to me. I just didn’t get it,” Liotta said, “I learned quickly that I was wrong.” The The Story of MarriageBecause he knew the right person to play the part, star took the role.

Legends are made of food

Costner was an old friend of Liotta’s from when they were both struggling actors. The film was being made by screen titans Burt Lancaster and James Earl Jones, so Liotta was intrigued. According to him, “I guess if they think it’s good, who am I to say it’s silly.”As evident, Jones and Lancaster were correct. Field of DreamsIt is a timeless hit. This year, the flick was re-enacted for a truly special Major League Baseball game. However, Liotta wasn’t there.