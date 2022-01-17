Why Priyanka Chpra has been protecting herself against the difficulties of social media

Priyanka Chopra is taking precautions and being cautious about social media. It’s easy for one to understand why. Page SixAccording to reports, Chopra changed her Instagram handle to @PriyankaChopraJonas in November 2021. This caused a social media storm in which fans asked if she was having a problem with Nick Jonas. Interview with a Vanity FairChopra discussed the social media crisis and why Chopra is less concerned with internet opinions in her cover story.

Chopra stated, “It’s just a professional hazard … Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.” “The Matrix Resurrections”Star is aware of the constant scrutiny. Vanity Fair asked her: “It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate.” After Chopra’s 2018 wedding to Jonas, there were rumors on social media about the couple, and Chopra addressed claims her marriage to Jonas was only for publicity during the Jonas Brothers’ Netflix roast.

Evidently, Chopra hasn’t lost her sense for humor despite being a busy actor. Chopra joked and gave the perfect response about future babies, telling Vanity Fair, “By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”She laughed, “We’re not too busy to practice.”