SEASON 23 of Law and Order is coming without some of the show’s beloved characters.

The show first premiered in September 1999, and it was named the longest running primetime US live action series in the history of TV in September 2016.

2 Jamie Gray Hyder played detective Kat Tamin on Law & Order SVU Image Credits: Getty Images

Why is Kat leaving Law & Order: SVU?

Jamie Gray Hyder, the actress who plays detective Kat Tamin, explained in a tweet that the decision to write her character off was not her own.

“The decision was made above my pay grade, and wouldn’t have been my choice,” Hyder wrote. “but hey – that’s show biz for ya.”

Season 23 will also feature Kat’s deputy chief Christian Garland.

Why was Kat’s important role so important for viewers?

In Law & Order: SVU, Kat is bisexual. She was also the show’s second LGBT main character and first LGBT officer.

2 Kat’s character inspired viewers in the LGBT community Image Credits: NBC

“To anyone who felt represented by any part of Kat’s being or mission, please know that you will always have representation in me,” expressed Hyder.

Hyder, who is similar to her character on the show revealed that she has been involved in relationships with both men & women in her personal and professional life.

What was the reason Kat was left out of the show’s series?

Kat nearly died after she was accidentally shot in the chest trying to find a young girl in trouble. Although her heart stopped in the ambulance and she survived,

After the incident, she decided to leave NYPD. She was questioning her abilities.