Why Eva Mendes Asked Ryan Gosling for His Barbie Underwear

Other than that, Mendes told Nightly Pop, “I can’t say anything else about the movie. I’ve been really threatened,” but not before adding, “You’re in for something. You’re in for a treat.”

During a recent episode of The Talk, co-host Jerry O’Connell debuted his own take on the Ken look, and Mendes couldn’t help but think that Gosling had started a trend.

“I feel like my man has started a real renaissance,” the entrepreneur said, “like a Ken-aissance.”

And in case you were wondering, yes, she’s seen the memes about Gosling’s Ken. Mendes—who shares daughters Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6, with The Notebook alum—spoke about one particular post that caught her attention that features side-by-side images of Gosling playing Ken in Barbie and Court Gentry in The Gray Man along with the words, “Inside of you there are 2 Ryan Goslings.”

So which would Mendes choose? “Well I definitely want to spend my nights with the Gray Man and then spend my days with Ken,” she replied. “That’s a party. ‘Cause Ken’s fun and the Gray Man, you know.”

Fans can see Gosling and Robbie in Barbie when it hits theaters July 21, 2023.

(Originally published June 29, 2022 at 5:44 a.m. PT)