Michaela Coel, John Turturro, Paul Dano Join Amazon Series Reboot

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You), John Turturro (Severance), and Paul Dano (The Batman) have joined the cast of Prime Video’s reboot of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They join previously announced Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who star in the title roles in the series from Amazon Studios.

Details of Coel, Turturro and Dano’s roles are being kept under wraps.

The project is a reboot of New Regency’s 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The movie followed a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

In addition to starring, Glover is co-creator and exec producer on the series under his overall deal with Amazon Studios. Francesca Sloane is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. New Regency’s Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer also executive produce. Amazon Studios is the studio.

