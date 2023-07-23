Why does Big Ed Brown remain on The 90 Day Fiance franchise

90-Day Engagement The fans know the TLC show’s premise, which is why they are wondering how Big Ed Brown can still be on there. They also become angry when their requests for the network not to air the show featuring the man who has short neck syndrome are ignored.

90 Day Fiance – Last Resort Brings Back Big Ed Brown

Liz Woods, her boyfriend and other familiar faces were a source of anger for fans when the news broke that they would be returning to the new spinoff premiering on August 14. Actually, they weren’t all that thrilled with the rest of the cast which includes Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, Angela Deem, Molly Hopkins, and other familiar faces.



The idea was to get them to work with therapists in order to find a solution.

90-Day Engagement Viewers seemed to be angry mainly because Big Brown, and Liz are in the cast. Firstly, they feel that it’s a toxic relationship and that he’s abusive to her. But this time, they just want to know why he’s here at all. If you don’t know, there are a lot of rumors running around that they actually tie the knot soon. Whether that’s because Last Resort It doesn’t matter if they did or didn’t. They want both of them off their screens.

Liz Brown and Big Ed Brown, both Americans, are the stars of 90-Day Fiance.

Everyone has read TLC’s synopsis of the show:

[The show] is an American reality television series on TLC that follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa, available uniquely to foreign fiancés of U.S. citizens, and therefore have 90 days to marry each other.

Bid Ed is from San Diego and Liz also hails American. The fans saw them. The Single Life And in 90 Day Bare All. The franchisees want to understand why the franchisees continue.

90 Day Fiancé A screenshot was posted by the @90dayharvestusd fan account on 20 June. The caption read:, “These two aren’t even an international couple on #90dayfiance .” It was a question that arrived. “Are you going to watch the new spin-off – #TheLastResort?”

Why is it that they are back?

Commentaries are a good way to get started. Fiancées for 90 DaysThe viewer replied, “WHERE DO I SIGN PETITION TO GET THEM OFF THE DAMN SHOW 😂.”

One more wrote: “This summary is on point. They both have nothing to do with the 90 Day process.”

TLC may keep bringing Ed Brown to the screen because there are so many fans who want him out that it keeps others talking about his show. Like Angela Deem, perhaps? Are you in agreement? Please let us know in the comment section below what you think.

