Verizon charges a surcharge to customers even if they have made advance arrangements.

VERIZON charges an automatic charge that may kick in regardless of whether customers have made advance arrangements.

Telecommunications giant offers payment arrangements for customers who have difficulty paying their bills.

1 While Verizon allows customers to make payment arrangements – it will come at a cost Credit: Getty

This service will help those customers that can’t pay for any reason. They won’t be sent to collection and they will not lose service.

For free, you can access the Verizon Payment Arrangements section if this is you.

You can only set up a payment arrangement if you have a bill that is not paid. Verizon stated that you would not be able to see the payment arrangements if your current bill was paid.

If you want a customer representative to handle it, they will charge you $10.

When making plans, Verizon customers should also consider other surcharges.

Verizon says that if a past due balance exceeds $7 it will be subject to a fee.

The Arizona surcharge is applicable for all balances over $10.

The payment policy of the telecom giant states that a late fee may be applied to your account even the next day following the due date for the bill.

The late fee is 1.5% or $7 depending on which amount was greater.

Let’s assume you owe $50.

Verizon charges a penalty of $7 per month for late payments.

One more payment surcharge

Verizon may even charge a fee if you pay in a different way.

A $2.99 charge will be applied to those who choose to pay for their Verizon Fios account at CVS, 7-Eleven or other stores.

Verizon stores are a great alternative to those convenience stores.

Enter your ZIP code to find a store near you payment location Finder Online

You can pay for your Verizon bill in a Verizon Store by bringing your phone or account number and a method of payment.

Customers can also pay online – but they can still be subject to a fee if it gets returned.

FEES OTHER THAN TAX

Verizon isn’t the only telecoms provider that charges fees.

Most mobile providers charge an activation fee when you activate a new handset.

Those choosing T-Mobile will be charged $35 per activation.

You may also want to buy your router rather than renting one.

You may be charged between $5 and $15 more per month depending upon your service provider.

Rental costs can reach $180 per annum.

Delta is adding a $30 surcharge to every flight as a way of addressing the issue.

JCPenney, among others, has introduced new fees.