Why did Elon Musk and Grimes break up?

By Brandon Pitt
In
ELON Musk and Grimes split just a year after the birth of their first child.

Space X founder Elon Musk reportedly broke up with Canadian singer Grimes saying that the two are semi separated, the couple will continue co-parent their one year son  X Æ A-Xii.

Who was Musk dating?

Musk, 50, was dating Canadian singer, Grimes, 33.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, met the CEO of Tesla on Twitter.

The two confirmed their relationship in 2018, even attending the Met Gala together.

Why did the couple break up?

Musk and Grimes dated for three years.

The two were last seen together at the Met Gala in New York earlier this month.

Grimes was seen walking the red carpet alone.

Musk said his work at SpaceX and Tesla keeps him in Texas or traveling overseas as Grimes is usually in L.A.

 

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala in 2018

Grimes and Elon Musk at the Met Gala in 2018 Image Credits: Getty – Contributor

Who are Musk’s exes?

Musk was married to author Justine Wilson.

They have five sons together: 17-year old twins and 15-year old triplets.

He was also twice married to actress Talulah Riley.

Musk allegedly dated Amber Heard for a year after her breakup with Johnny Depp.

