The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s Love of Dogs Have Made an Ordinary Shelter Dog a Member of the Royal Family

The real story from “rag to riches”: an adorable but sad beagle on a euthanasia list is rescued by none other than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

In 2017, Dolores Doherty, an Ontario-based organization, saved Guy the beagle, who was found lost in the woods. With the help of a network of volunteers, Guy traveled from the US to more than 500 miles of the Canadian border.

The Duchess of Sussex meets Jack Russell during her visit to an animal welfare charity in London, England, on January 16, 2019.

When Doherty got him, she took him to an adoption event in the surroundings of Toronto. The guy was among 20 more other dogs and Markle — at this time, she was still living in Canada and filming “Suits” — and Markle decided to adopt him.

Doherty hadn’t known about Markle’s celebrity status until the news about Meghan, and Harry’s engagement news broke. She shared with The Guardian:

“It’s just beyond my wildest imagination. How is that for a rags to riches story from a good old Kentucky beagle?”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meets a dog named “Foxy” during her visit to Mayhew’s animal welfare charity in London on January 16, 2019.

In November that year, Guy had officially moved to the UK and changed his status to rag dog to a royal family pup. Guy was even present at their wedding day, and he Megahn’s feet while she was getting her hair and makeup for the ceremony.

Right after the wedding, Guy got a new friend. Harry and Meghan adopted a labrador named Pula. The dogs are part of the royal family, and the couple and their two kids, Archie and Lily.

The Duchess of Sussex meets a Jack Russell called “Minnie” during her visit to the Mayhew, an animal welfare charity, on January 16, 2019, in London, England. This will be Her Royal Highnesses’ first official visit to Mayhew in her new role as Patron. Eventually, Pula and Guy make their appearances in the spotlight. During a profound chat at Meghan and Harry’s backyard about feminism and representation at the polls with Gloria Steinem in August 2020, Pula and Guy joined their chat.

Among many causes, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex defend and patronage they proudly represent; Markle is the Patron of Mayhew, an animal welfare charity.

In a publication done by Mayhew, she talked about the joy of adopting an animal can bring to one’s life and added:

“The role that we, as people, play in rehoming and rescuing these animals is vital, but the role of organizations such as Mayhew is unparalleled.”

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, meets Wully Struthers and his Staffordshire Bull Terriers “Azzy” and “Gallis” during her visit to Mayhew’s animal welfare charity in London on January 16, 2019.

Markle continued by encouraging others who feel like it’s time to adopt a furry friend but aren’t sure that “undoubtedly it will change their lives”:

“The choice to adopt a pet is a big decision that comes with much responsibility but the infinite return on the investment.”

Meghan Markle’s patronage list doesn’t stop on Mayhew. The royal couple has been involved in at least seven other organizations to represent causes they’re passionate about.

Meghan, Markle at the Woodstock Exchange on September 25, 2019.

However, Harry and Meghan didn’t stop supporting any of these organizations, even after stepping down from their royal duties.

Moreover, one of the first things after announcing they were renouncing their titles from the British royal family was to launch the non-profit Archwell, named after their son, Archie.

Part of the description of their organization is to bring more compassion and love among people, and as part of their work, it is to “build a better world, one act of compassion at a time.”

Meghan prepares food parcels to go in the charity outreach van during a visit to One25, a charity specializing in helping women break free from street sex work, addiction, and other life-controlling issues, on February 1, 2019, in Bristol, England.

Few months after the announcement that Archewell would be working with World Central Kitchen to build four Community Relief Centers in the Caribbean, the first center was completed in February 2021.

The effort was announced three years after the area was hit by two hurricanes, Maria and Irma, in 2017 and got devastated.

The kitchen appliances work entirely off the electrical grid using a solar panel system. The kitchen also counts with trained chefs capable of cooking and feed a large number of people.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, dance as they arrive for a visit to the “Justice desk,” an NGO in the township of Nyanga in Cape Town, as they begin their tour of the region on September 23, 2019.

In May 2021, the couple celebrated Archie’s second birthday and asked whoever wanted to make a donation in honor of Archie’s birthday, to support the healthcare system in underserved communities.

The following month, Megan Markle debuted her first book, a children’s book called “The Bench.” To support families and kids going through the unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic, they donate 2,000 copies of the book to libraries, schools, and community centers at no cost.

Since Prince Harry has struggled with mental health issues such as anxiety and unhealed traumas, mainly connected with Princess Diana’s death, the couple is part of other projects connected to this topic.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visit Waves for Change, an NGO, at Monwabisi Beach during their royal tour of South Africa on September 24, 2019, in Cape Town, South Africa.

Earlier this year, in partnership with Oprah, Prince Harry premiered a mini-series called “The Me You Can’t See,” They follow the lives of ordinary people and celebrities who struggle with mental health issues and opened up an honest discussion about such a delicate subject.

Another resource and support to those with mental health issues is the project listed on the Archewell Foundation’s website, “The Loveland Foundation.” The foundation is a non-profit to support women with mental health issues who cannot afford proper treatment.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, embraces student Aker Okoye during a special school assembly at the Robert Clack Upper School in Dagenham ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) held on Sunday, March 8, on March 6, 2020, in London, England.

In August 2021, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex donated to a non-profit that helps Afghan women and girls in Afghan and New York, the “Women for Afghan Women.” Their donation is focused on helping women fleeing Afghanistan.

Another project that supports unprivileged people is through the organization Smart Works, which Meghan has visited several times. Their goal is to assist unemployed women with tools and coaching to help them get a job.

Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan at the Commonwealth Day Service in London, England, on March 9, 2020.

As the Archwell Foundation’s core is to promote love, compassion, and altruism in societies and cultures all over the world, Meghan and Harry’s foundation support two initiatives of this kind:

The Center for Compassion and Altruism Research And Education, Stanford Medicine, and Center for Humane Technology.

The first one is a department at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California. Their mission is to find techniques that will help in developing a more compassionate and altruist society. The second works on the online communities realm, promoting safer and more humane conditions for those communities.