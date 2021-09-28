Why Crystal Hefner Says Hugh Hefner’s Exes Speak Negatively About Him

While The Girl Next Door stars have shared their not-so-glamorous experiences at the famed estate, Crystal recalled how special Hugh made everyone feel when they entered his home.

“He was so humble and kind to everybody. He was so open and just shared his life with everyone and I think that’s really special,” the 35-year-old model, who is staying at the Soneva Hotel in the Maldives, said. “He was so welcoming. Everyone could come in, leave their worries at the door and just have a great time.”

She continued, “I loved being there. It was really magical. It was something that could never be replicated again.”

Crystal, who tied the knot with the business mogul in 2012, explained that she keeps his memory alive by trying to emulate his best qualities.

“Hef always says he’s an open book with illustrations, so I always try to stay pretty open and kind to everybody, like he was,” she shared, adding, “My life was so connected to Hef for 10 years, so I’m still trying to find out who I am on my own.”

