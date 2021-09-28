Covid Positive- DANCING with the Stars’ Cody Rigsby ‘will NOT perform’ tonight

DANCING with the Stars’ Cody Rigsby “will not perform” tonight as his partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for Covid.

The show returned on Monday night with host Tyra Banks reminding the audience that the first elimination of the season will take place tonight and Rigsby will not be performing.

She said Rigsby, who is vaccinated, “isn’t in the building” due to an “abundance of caution,” along with his usual dance partner Burke.

And it “doesn’t mean that they are out of the competition,” Banks explained.

Hours before the show aired, Burke, who is paired with Peleton’s Rigsby for DWTS’s 30th season, took to her Instagram to reveal the news.

Cheryl, 37, got emotional in the clip as she opened up about testing positive for Covid-19 – meaning she has to drop out of the dancing contest.

The dancer explained she had been “ordered” to stay home as she worried about what “she would do with herself” during the long period alone.

She announced the shock diagnosis the same day she appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Jason Alexander and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

