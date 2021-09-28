Covid Positive- DANCING with the Stars’ Cody Rigsby ‘will NOT perform’ tonight

DANCING with the Stars’ Cody Rigsby “will not perform” tonight as his partner Cheryl Burke tested positive for Covid.
The show returned on Monday night with host Tyra Banks reminding the audience that the first elimination of the season will take place tonight and Rigsby will not be performing.
She said Rigsby, who is vaccinated, “isn’t in the building” due to an “abundance of caution,” along with his usual dance partner Burke.
And it “doesn’t mean that they are out of the competition,” Banks explained.
Hours before the show aired, Burke, who is paired with Peleton’s Rigsby for DWTS’s 30th season, took to her Instagram to reveal the news.
Cheryl, 37, got emotional in the clip as she opened up about testing positive for Covid-19 – meaning she has to drop out of the dancing contest.
The dancer explained she had been “ordered” to stay home as she worried about what “she would do with herself” during the long period alone.
She announced the shock diagnosis the same day she appeared on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with Jason Alexander and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.
-
THE MIZ DANCES THE TANGO
WWE superstar Michael ‘The Miz’ Mizanin danced the Tango with professional dancer Witney Carson.
They scored 7, 5, 7, and 7 — totaling 26/40.
-
KENYA MOORE AND BRANDON DANCE TO ‘HOT STUFF’
Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong danced to the song “Hot Stuff” and wore hot pink outfits.
The dancing pair scored 24/40 after receiving 6, 6, 6, and 6.
-
OLIVIA JADE DANCES VIENNESE WALTZ
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy danced the Viennese Waltz on Monday night.
Their total score was 27/40 after they received a 7, 6, 7, and 7.
-
MATT JAMES AND LINDSAY ARNOLD’S SAMBA
The dancing pair’s total score was 22/40 after they received a 5, 5, 6, and 6.
-
FIRST ELIMINATION OF THE SEASON
-
WHAT TIME IS DANCING WITH THE STARS ON?
Dancing With the Stars is back for another episode tonight.
The episode airs at 8 pm ET on ABC.
-
WHO ARE KENYA MOORE AND BRANDON ARMSTRONG?
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is dancing this season with professional dancer Brandon Armstrong.
The star posted on her Instagram about how she enjoys dancing with her partner.
“I now have a friend for life,” she wrote. “Our chemistry is so powerful and I can’t wait to walk into the studio to see his face [every day].”
The pair scored 26 out of 40 points on the first night of the show.
-
WHO ARE CODY RIGSBY AND CHERYL BURKE?
Fitness star Cody Rigsby helps motivate people who struggle with exercising.
He was paired to compete with pro-Cheryl Burke.
The couple scored a 24 out of 40 on the first night of the competition.
However, Burke tearfully revealed on Instagram that she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and must drop out of the competition.
-
WHO ARE IMAN SHUMPERT AND DANIELLA KARAGACH
Iman Shumpert is a former NBA champion.
He took on a new challenge when he decided to compete in Dancing with the Stars.
Unlike many tall athletes who compete in the show, Shumpert impressed viewers with his footwork.
For their first dance, Shumpert and Daniella Karagch performed the jive to Outkast’s “Hey Ya”.
The pair scored 21 out of 40 points, and fans of the show are expressing disappointment in the judges.
-
THE MIZ SHARES PHOTO FROM DWTS
“Dress rehearsal for @DancingABC was.” the Miz wrote followed by several fire emojis.
“Ready for tomorrow’s Tango. Are you?”
-
WHO ARE THE DANCING WITH THE STARS COUPLES?
The couples include:
- Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Witney Carson
- Suni Lee and Sasha Farber
- JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson
- Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten
- Olivia Jade and Val Chmerkovskiy
- Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater
- Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach
- Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke
- Kenya Moore and Brandon Armstrong
- Martin Kove and Britt Stewart
- Matt James and Lindsay Arnold
- Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev
- Melanie C and Gleb Savchenko
- Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess
- Christine Chiu and Pasha Pashkov
-
MARTIN KOVE ASKS FOR FANS VOTES
“Who’s ready for tonight!” Martin Kove asked on Twitter.
“@BrittBStewart and I will take the stage and sweep your legs! tonight on @DancingABC.”
-
HOW TO WATCH DANCING WITH THE STARS
Dancing with the Stars season 30 airs an episode every Monday at 8 pm ET on ABC.
Dancing with the Stars is also available on most online live TV services, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV Now.
The show can also be accessed by a VPN.
-
ARTEM ASKS FANS TO VOTE
Artem Chigvintsev asked fans to vote for himself and Melora Hardin on Twitter on Monday.
“Please vote for @MeloraHardin and I Tonight (during the live broadcast),” he requested.
-
WHO IS THE HOST OF DANCING WITH THE STARS?
Tyra Banks return as host of Dancing With the Stars this season.
Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are also back as judges.
-
-
WHO WAS IN THE FINALE OF DANCING WITH THE STARS 2020?
The 2020 finale featured Catfish creator Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, actor Justina Machado and Sasha Farber, R&B singer Nelly and Daniella Karagach, and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev.
Bristowe and Chigvintsev ultimately won the season.
-
WHEN DID THIS SEASON OF DANCING WITH THE STARS BEGIN?
Dancing With the Stars recently kicked off its 30th season.
The season launched on Monday, September 20.
So if you aren’t caught up, there aren’t too many previous episodes to watch before seeing tonight’s episode live.
-
WHO ARE JIMMIE ALLEN AND EMMA SLATER?
Allen is a country singer and admitted to being “nervous to death” about competing on the Dancing with the Stars.
Despite already dancing on stage before being on the show, Allen said that this competition is completely different.
The couple earned a 22 out of 40 on the first night, and Allen shared with ABC audio that he sees room to grow.
-
WHO ARE OLIVIA JADE AND VAL CHMERKOVSKIY?
Olivia Jade has returned to the public eye looking to rewrite her past.
After getting caught up with her parents in a college admissions scandal, she was labeled as a “lifestyle influencer” on Dancing With the Stars.
Despite a lot of controversy surrounding the show’s decision to give Jade a spot, the couple scored 25 out of 40 points on the first night.
-
‘WARMS MY HEART’
Viewers have been thrilled to see JoJo Siwa on the series.
“The first same-sex pairing on #dwts,” one fan wrote on Twitter.
“My almost 5-year-old niece adores Jojo Siwa.”
“As her Uncle, it warms my heart knowing she is seeing this type of example that I didn’t have as much as a kid. A young idol spreading love, acceptance, and equality.”
-
WHO WON DANCING WITH THE STARS LAST YEAR?
Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev won the dancing competition series in 2020.
-
WHO ARE AMANDA KLOOTS AND ALAN BERSTEN?
Amanda Kloots is a former member of the Rockettes troupe and has professional experience as a dancer in several Broadway musicals.
She is no stranger to dancing. Kloots said her reason for joining the competition is to honor her late husband, Nick Cordero, who died last year from complications of Covid-19.
“I grew up dancing, I did Broadway for 17 years, and then everything that happened to me, the pandemic and losing my husband, this opportunity is kind of a way to find myself again and to feel his presence every day,” Kloots told her partner Alan Bersten.
-
WHO ARE JOJO SIWA AND JENNA JOHNSON?
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson made history as the first same-sex partners on Dancing With the Stars.
Dance Moms alum Siwa came out earlier this year when she revealed her girlfriend, Kylie.
The pop star said she is “proud” to represent the LGBTQ+ community on Dancing with the Stars.
The pair also scored the highest on the first night, getting 29 out of 40 points, even in spite of Jenna Johnson’s minor slip during the couple’s routine.