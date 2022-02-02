Whoopi Goldberg Suspended ‘The View’Comments after the Holocaust

The ViewAccording to an ABC News president Kin Godwin’s statement, Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of the show, has been removed from the program for two weeks. This was effective immediately.

“Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve ask her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities,”Godwin.

The suspension comes after Goldberg claimed on Monday’s show that the Holocaust was “not about race.”The ADL and other organizations quickly condemned her assertion. Goldberg later issued a written apology and did apologized in person on today’s show.

It is a statement that she “misspoke”Monday was Goldberg’s on-air statement that the Holocaust had been declared today by Goldberg “is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race. Now, words matter — and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, the CEO of Anti-Defamation League was featured on Tuesday’s talk show. “There is no question that the Holocaust was about race,”He shared his thoughts with Goldberg, and her co-hosts. “That is how the Nazis saw it as they sought the systematic annihilation of the Jewish people across continents, across countries, with deliberate and ruthless cruelty.”

ADL CEO @JGreenblattADL joined @TheViewToday we will discuss why Holocaust education is so important. It has a track record of reducing intolerance. #antisemitismThe Jewish community is still at risk. 📺 Watch: pic.twitter.com/cJtTCrDLXE — ADL (@ADL) February 1, 2022

On Monday, during a discussion of a Tennessee school district banning Art Spiegelman’s Pulitzer Prize-winning and somewhat graphic graphic Holocaust-set novel MausGoldberg said that. “If you’re going to do this, then let’s be truthful about it. Because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No, it’s not about race.”

Joy Behar, co-host, quickly asked Goldberg questions: “Then what was it about?”

“Man’s inhumanity to man,”Goldberg retorted. “These are two white groups of people.”

“No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race,”Greenblatt tweeted Monday. “They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”