Coachella to auction 10 lifetime passes as NFTs

Coachella has a new entry point via non-fungible tokens. Festival organizers have announced Tuesday the first collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that includes 10 lifetime passes to Coachella in the form a digital. “Coachella Key.”

FTX will auction the winning tickets. The festival will allow those who win to enter (and “Coachella-produced virtual experiences”Every April “forever,”According to a press statement. Along with the lifetime passes, buyers will receive a VIP experience at this year’s event, including the chance to watch performances from on the stage and eat dinner cooked by a celebrity chef at the festival’s Rose Garden.

Own the Sights & Sounds of the desert. You can choose from one of the ten most popular Coachella photos or soundscapes. To match the NFT, redeem the NFT and get a physical art printing.https://t.co/D8v4cD04wc pic.twitter.com/I7Y4JXVRIp — Coachella (@coachella) February 1, 2022

“We’ve all seen how NFTs enable true ownership of art and media on the internet,”Sam Schoonover, Innovation Lead for Coachella said it in a statement. “We wanted to take it one step further and use NFTs to enable ownership of experiences in the real world, too.”

The festival will also sell 10 other NFTs. “fan-favorite Coachella photos and soundscapes”The print comes with a Coachella photobook and 10 vintage digital posters. The NFT auctionFriday, February 1st at 12:01 ET A portion of the proceeds will be donated by Give Directly, Lideres Campesinas or FIND Food Bank to several non-profits.

Coachella 2022 will feature Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish. Harry Styles recently spoke out against NFTs. He said that he did not want to be involved in them. “My focus is on building real products in the real world. Real food. Real clothes. Real shelter,”He stated this on Monday. “Do not ask me to do a fucking NFT.”