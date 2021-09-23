Who will star in season 3 of The Killer Angels?

EVERYONE’S favorite serial killer is back with more murder and mayhem.

Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg again in Netflix’s You season 3. It will release October 15, 2021.

7 Penn Bagley is back playing serial killer Joe Goldberg in You season 3 Credit: Netflix

Who is in the cast of You season 3?

Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg

Penn reprises his lead role of loveable serial killer Joe Goldberg.

In the first series, he was obsessed with Guinevere Beck (played by Elizabeth Lail), which led to many deaths.

Joe traveled to Los Angeles to begin afresh. He met Love Quinn in the second series.

He is now set to become a dad for the first-time in the third series.

7 Penn is the only actor to star in all three seasons of You Credit: Kobal Collection – Rex Features

Of course actor Penn is best known for playing Dan Humphrey in Gossip Girl.

He has appeared in many films including John Tucker Must Die (Drive-Thru), and The Stepfather.

Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn

7 Victoria Pedretti is back playing the evil Love Quinn Credit: NETflix

Joining Penn for another season is The Haunting of Hill House actress Victoria Pedretti.

She plays Joe’s girlfriend, the female lead.

She starred in The Haunting of Bly Manor in 2020.

Shalita Grant as Sherry

7 Actress Shalita Grant takes on the role of Sherry Credit: Instagram

Sherry is locally famous mom influencer, admired by her social media followers for her well crafted persona.

Actress Shalita is best-known for playing Sonja Percy, NCIS Special Agent on NCIS: New Orleans.

She is also known from her roles on Mercy Street, Santa Clarita Diet, and Search Party

Travis Van Winkle as Cary

7 Actor Travis Van Winkle plays Cary Credit: Instagram

Meet Cary, who is a wealthy, charismatic, and self-proclaimed founder who runs his own supplement company.

Travis plays the role. He is perhaps best-known for his role as Trent in Transformers.

Tati Gabrielle as Marienne

7 Tati Gabrielle plays Marienne Credit: Twitter

Actress Tati plays a no-nonsense librarian who struggles with personal problems while trying to create a better future for herself and her young child.

Tati is well-known for her roles on The 100 as Gaia and on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina as Prudence.

Dylan Arnold as Theo

7 After We Collided star Dylan Arnold plays Theo Credit: Instagram

Meet Theo who is a college student with a strained relationship with his stepfather and who suffers from addiction issue.

Dylan is well-known for his portrayal of Noah in After – a role he reprised in After We Collided.

When will season 3 of You air on Netflix?

Season three of You will air on Netflix in on October 15, 2021.

The series was announced in 2020.

On November 3, 2020, actor Penn confirmed the series had started filming with a picture of his character Joe wearing a face mask with his famous catchphrase “Hello you” written on it.