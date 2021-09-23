Prince Philip fans ‘moved’ by BBC documentary but they all spot same thing from his past

Last night the BBC released Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, a moving documentary commemorating the Duke of Edinburgh’s life, who sadly died in April this year.

Even though the touching tributes of members of the royal family, such as Prince William or Prince Harry, viewers noticed the same thing: how handsome Philip looked when he was younger.

Twitter was flooded with comments from fans expressing their delight at the old photos of Philip, often posing alongside the Queen or wearing vintage cricket whites.

One person tweeted: "I tell you what, Prince Phillip was a bit of a dish in his day wasn't he? A true alpha male, handsome, intelligent, and amusing #PrincePhilip."







(Image: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)



“#PrincePhilip was a handsome swine, wasn’t he?” agreed another.

A third said: “#PrincePhillip @BBC What a handsome man he was it’s no wonder the queen fell in love with him. An amazing character too.”

Among several revelations about the Duke in the programme, Princess Eugenie revealed that Philip got to meet her new son before he died and said it was 'lucky'.







(Image: -/AFP via Getty Images)



August Philip Hawke, who was named after his great-grandfather, was born in February just a few weeks before Philip’s death.

In the programme Eugenie said: “We named August, August Philip because grandpa had been such a huge, inspiring character in my life.

"I brought little August to come and meet him and told him that we'd named him after him and it was such a lovely moment.







(Image: AFP/Getty Images)



“We were very lucky to do that.”

Although the documentary featured most of the Royal Family there were some notable absences, including Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and the Queen, who had been married to Philip for 73 years.

Fans were still raving about Philip and the Queen’s love story, even though the Queen was not there.

One person tweeted: "The Queen and Prince Phillip are GOALS."







(Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)



Another added: “Just watching, Prince Phillip a Tribute, met him on a few occasions.

“Along with the Queen we must recognise how lucky we are to have lived with him helping the Queen lead our country splendidly over the last 70 years.

“A truly great man supporting a truly marvellous Queen!”

This documentary was originally commissioned to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Duke. It was first aired on BBC at 9pm on September 22nd and is still available on BBC iPlayer.

