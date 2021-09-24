Who Is the Blanca Suarez Dating?

In 2020, Blanca was spotted kissing her El Verano Que Vivimos co-star Javier Rey. When asked about their relationship, she confirmed that they were dating.
“We are doing very well, everything is perfect,” she told Pronto magazine, according to Divinity. In a separate TV appearance, she added that Javier is “a wonderful companion, a better person, and an incredible actor.”
Proving that the world of Spanish television is indeed very small, Javier used to co-star with Blanca’s ex Miguel on the drama series Velvet. Blanca is also acting alongside Mario’s brother Oscar Casas in the 2021 Netflix series, Jaguar, where the duo plays Nazi hunters looking for the real-life Butcher of Mauthausen, Aribert Heim.
Blanca is a good friend to all of her ex-boyfriends.