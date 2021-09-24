Inside EastEnders Zack star’s life – From rival soap role, stunning wife and hunky snaps

Actor James Farrar first made his debut appearance on long-running soap EastEnders in March 2021 playing the role of Zack Hudson.

Zack, who was first introduced as Sharon Watt’s (Letitia Dean) long lost brother, was written as a “charismatic” character who will “ruffle feathers when he arrives in Walford”.

He is a handsome, attractive lad who has already had a romance with Nancy Carter (Maddie Hill), and got himself into a hit and run.

He has made a name for himself in Walford, but this isn’t his first appearance on soap land. He was Liam Gilmore in Hollyoaks.

The actor also lives a very remarkable life away from the spotlight.

Central Recorder takes a closer look into James’ private world as Zack grows closer to Janine Butcher, (Charlie Brooks).

Soap hunk







(Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)



James is a familiar face in soap land having previously taken on the role of Liam Gilmore in Hollyoaks from 2012 to 2013.

The handsome actor played Jen Gilmore’s brother.

While appearing in the popular Channel 4 soap, Liam was the manager of Attwell’s Health Club & Spa until the business was closed in 2013.

In April 2013, he left the village to go work in South England.

After being dropped off by his ex-girlfriend in August 2012, Liam arrived in the village and was thrown at him with his bags.

Soon after his arrival, Liam was noticed by Martha Kane (Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes). He tried flirting with them, but he did not feel their interest.







(Image: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)



Earlier this year, the star switched sides and joined the cast of BBC’s EastEnders.

Speaking about playing the troublemaker Zack, the soap star said: “I’m thrilled to be joining EastEnders.

“As a born and bred Londoner myself, I can’t wait to bring my experience of a place I love and know to such a well-respected long-running show, with such iconic characters.

“Zack certainly has a very complicated past and there is a real depth to him that I can’t wait to explore.”

Hunky modelling snaps







(Image: Copyright unknown)



Actor James is rarely ever shy of showing off his toned muscular physique and often puts on a hot, tantalising display to his fans on Instagram.

He’s also a model for Jimmy Choo.

Taking to Instagram to share his delight with working with the brand, the star penned: “My Mum and Dad don’t have social media and don’t watch TV.

“So for them to address an accomplishment of mine is very special to me, as they don’t get to see what I’m up to at work.”







(Image: jamescfarrar/Instagram)



James also have several other photos where he appears topless.

One of his earlier snaps showed the handsome chap standing confidently as the sun beat down on his toned body.

James wore very tiny shorts to make sure he was the focal point of attention.

Pregnant wife







(Image: aliroff_farrar/Instagram)



James is in a happy marriage with his Ali Roff, who is an author.

In July, the couple announced to their fans that they are waiting for their first child.

James’ wife posted a picture of her and her husband together on Instagram. She captioned the photo: “Mama and Papa,” with James commenting underneath: “Sexy Mama.”







(Image: aliroff_farrar/Instagram)



Sharing insight into his marriage with fans, the actor also took to Instagram and shared a lengthy message about how happy he his about his wife’s achievements.

He wrote: “When we first met we were ‘unavailable’. Our interests were football, netball, partying and being rascals.

“We couldn’t help falling for each other and a lot has happened since. Ali has traveled the world and studied Eastern and Western philosophy over the 12 years we have been together. I was in London for a year filming a TV series.

“We moved to Blackheath together and got married. We founded a successful retreat #TheRemedyRetreats …”

He also spoke about his wife’s career pursuits

“Ali had a flourishing career at a big finance investment cooperation but left to pursue her dream – writing. A decision that she made herself – bravery beyond words.

“She spent time at @CondeNast before finding her way home, where she sits as Wellness Director of @PsychologiesMagazine – surrounded by equally powerful and inspiring women.

“Her writing for @oneyearnobeer has just seen her abstain from alcohol for a year – something she made look easy.

“Ali is a great supporter for our family and friends. She’ll never forget how happy she feels to have found such balance in her life.