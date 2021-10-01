Who is Natasha Pavlovich and Where Is She Now?

Natasha Pavlovich is an actress, model, and author, and she is also the ex-partner of ‘Tarzan’ star Joe Lara she met in 1984. The pair continued to date for decades.

The star spoke of the relationship in The Way Down, saying: “When you see someone who’s so good looking, and you want to be with them, you push away the red flags.”

Who is Natasha Pavlovich?

Natasha Pavlovich is a Serbian-American actress who was born in the former Yugoslavia. She is a descendant of Grand Duke Pavle Radenović-Pavlovic of Bosnia-Hercegovina.

She immigrated to America at a young age and grew up in Chicago, Illinois. Pavlovich later moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her dreams of becoming an actress. She studied acting with several drama teachers and earned a Bachelors’s Degree in English from the University of California.

She shares her daughter with ex-partner Joe Lara. When determining custody, Pavlovich and Lara became entangled in a contentious legal battle. This led to Pavlovich choosing to represent herself, which worked as the judge eventually awarded Pavlovich as the primary parent of their daughter.

Natasha’s career explored

Natasha featured in several primetime, network, national, and international television shows and films. She was able to perform a variety of roles, and the fact that she could speak several languages also landed her roles, including ‘Quantum Leap’ and ‘JAG.’

She also received several beauty and spokesmodel awards. Natasha holds the titles of Miss Beverly Hills, which she won in 1989, and Miss Yugoslavia, which she was awarded in 1991. The Serbian-American was also a finalist for Miss Universe in 1991.

What is Natasha Pavlovich doing now?

Natasha Pavlovich will be releasing an autobiographical book in 2021, the first of her literary works. Her first book, Among Stars: Ten Habits to Skyrocket to Success, is a non-fiction, self-improvement book.

It includes stories about life in Hollywood, the lifestyles of celebrities, billionaires, and entrepreneurs, and what it was like to be in their company. Once the book is released, Natasha will tour Europe and the United States to promote it.

In other news, Matt Lucas hits out at LGB Alliance and brands them “anti-trans.”