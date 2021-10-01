Move over Mrs Hinch! From DIY whizzes to clean Queens

WE ALL love Mrs Hinch’s Instagram account – she finds the best bargain buys and her decor is super dreamy.

But there’s loads of other home influencers in town that you should also be following, if you want cheap DIY transformations, upcycling tips or bargain finds.

13 Jessica Grizzle shares great DIY hacks Credit: instagram.com/@grizzle_abode/

Below are the best home influencers that you need on your radar.

For all things home improvement and product transformations, Jessica Grizzle is one to follow.

She’s the co-founder of @femalediycollective, an Instagram account dedicated to celebrating women with power tools.

She was also on Channel 4’s Tool Club, which saw Jess tackle a range of DIY disasters.

If you’re not great with DIY and need some inspo, you need to get following Jess.

Lily is a first-time solo buyer that focuses on budgeting and DIY.

Her house is a gorgeous mix of pink and green and always looks super immaculate.

13 Lily shares loads of tips on her account that you won’t want to miss Credit: instagram.com/thegirlbosshouse

If you want to spruce up your home on a budget, Lily has all the tips for you.

She also has tips on gardening and plumbing which are super handy.

This English Home is an Instagram account that focuses on DIY decor.

If you want to watch handy tutorials and or read useful guides, this is an account worth checking out.

13 Victoria’s home really is gorgeous Credit: instagram.com/thisenglishhome

How to create a boot room out of an alcove, coffee table upcycling or stencil tile hacks, there’s loads to check out.

The English Home is also stunning and looks like a dream property.

Kerri-Anne’s Instagram account follows her family home renovation with tips for transforming your house into a home.

She shares upcycling hacks to inspire you to transform your tired, old household items into those that look brand new.

13 Kerri-Anne shares her carpet cleaning magic

She’s also a carpet and upholstery cleaner that shares her carpet cleaning magic.

And if you need any cleaning tips, she shares those too!

Georgia uses her Instagram account to share budget hacks for transforming your home.

She loves DIY and is always looking to improve her home herself.

13 For budget hacks, you want to be following Georgia

For Mrs Hinch-inspired decor, Georgia has plenty of that.

If you’re interested in panelling but aren’t looking to spend a fortune, she has a great DIY panelling tutorial.

For DIY hacks and eclectic second-hand style, Mackenzie has it all.

She describes herself as ‘amateur yet ballsy DIY and decor friend’.

13 If you want your home to look amazing without splashing the cash, Mackenzie has great tips Credit: instagram.com/homebymackenzie/

For cheap ways to make your home look nice and secrets to finding thrifted decor, Mackenzie is your go to girl.

And if you’re a DIY beginner, she even has a tool series that will come in useful for you.

If you don’t have time to spend hours shopping for budget finds, you need to check out Shan’s Instagram account.

Whether it’s B&M, Tesco or ALDI, Shan always seems to find the best buys and will tell YOU where to buy them.

13 Shan shares her top bargain finds and we want them all Credit: instagram.com/budgethomeinterior_/

She’ll help you save money whilst making your home look gorgeous – what more could you want?

Shan also shares her renovation tips and has a sofa that dreams are made of (seriously, you need to check out her sofa!).

Emma White is building the dream home on a budget and it really is stunning.

Her home is very Mrs Hinch-inspired and it always looks immaculate (Mrs Hinch actually follows her, now that’s saying something!).

13 Emma White’s home is immaculate Credit: instagram.com/budget_dream_home/

She’ll tell you where to find cheap products and the cleaning products you need to make your home sparkle.

Her account will give you the encouragement you need to clean your home, so definitely check it out.

Chrissie, aka the upcycling Queen shares the upcycling tutorials you need to transform your tired-looking items.

Her garden is dreamy and is full of cheap furniture that looks beautiful.

13 Chrissie really is the Queen of upcycling Credit: instagram.com/chrissiescorner/

She’s transformed many of the rooms in her house – her bathroom, kitchen, utility room and office.

So if you need any makeover inspiration, Chrissie’s Instagram account is one to get following.

For DIY transformations, Shade is your girl.

She’s always getting her hands dirty and making something – she is seriously talented and amazing at DIY.

13 Shade is seriously good at DIY Credit: instagram.com/_homeofshade/

She’s got a boujee bog that you will be seriously jealous of and her interior is super chic.

From all things restoring skirting boards to creating floating shelves from scratch, Shade has all the inspiration you need.

With a whopping 1.3million Instagram followers, Angela Rose is all about DIY and design.

She shares her fearless DIY tips and tricks for creating a unique and beautiful home.

13 We are seriously jealous of Angela Rose’s home

Her house is what dreams are made of and it’s mainly been done by her and her own skills.

Her motto: “Stop pinning. START DOING” – if you need the push to get your house updated, Angela can help.

If you’re looking to transform your home with beautiful furniture but without breaking the bank, Julia is one to follow.

She shares daily dupes for home products that are stunning but without the hefty price tag.

13 Julia shares amazing home dupes to save you tonnes of money Credit: instagram.com/chrislovesjulia/

Her house is dreamy and we are seriously envious – it’s great for home decor inspo.

For renovations on a budget, Julia has everything you need.

Medina is the author of Home Sweet Rented Home – a book on how to transform your home without losing your deposit.

So if you’re renting and want to give your home some love but without causing damage, she has all the tips for you.

13 Don’t think that renting means you can’t make your house look amazing Credit: instagram.com/grillodesigns

For making the most of small spaces and transforming your kitchen without annoying the landlord, check out Medina’s Instagram.

She also shares her bargain finds that you need on your radar for creating a beautiful home through DIY.

