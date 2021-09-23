Who is John Walsh’s wife Revé Drew Walsh?

Revé Walsh married America’s Most Wanted host John Walsh on July 17, 1971, in Florida, and they welcomed their first child, Adam Walsh on November 14, 1974.

Eight years after their first child was murdered, Reve Walsh and John Walsh had three more children. They have been active advocates for centers for missing children for the past eight years.

Who is Revé Walsh and how did she become well-known?

Revé and John Walsh wed in 1971. Before their lives changed in July 1981, Reve and John Walsh welcomed their first child Adam in 1974.

The disappearance and murder of their first-born son, Adam Walsh, in 1981 brought a wave of grief that Revé tried to stem by working with her husband to develop the Missing Children’s Act of 1982.

In 1981, their son was taken from a Sears departmental store. Revé said she had left Adam in the toy department while she did her shopping, as she had done before, but came back to find her son was gone.

Two weeks later two fishermen found Adam’s severed head in the Florida Turnpike drainage canal near Vero beach.

Authorities believed that they had found the killer, but the case remained unsolved until 2008. Ottis Elwood toole was also in jail for two other murders.

After making the connection, it was closed.

The couple have tirelessly fought for speedier police investigations into missing children. Revé worked with John to set up an FBI database for missing children, and former President George W Bush signed the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act in 2006.

Revé, 69, has continued to be in the news over the years. In July 2002, Reve filed a divorce suit and sought sole custody. In August 2011, they jointly dropped the divorce suit. According to the attorney, they had reconciled and are committed to their marriage.

Where is she now?

Revé’s Instagram @missingkids is the social media platform for the non-profit she founded with John.

The Instagram profile focuses on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s efforts.

Daily posts feature missing children’s faces, including their age, date of disappearance, last sighting, and contact number.

What happened after Adam’s murder?

Shortly after Revé and John’s son disappeared without a trace from a Sears department store in Northern Florida, the couple sued the store for monetary damages because their son had disappeared from their store.

Revé said she had left her son alone for 5 minutes, but Sears allegedly produced evidence to show Adam was left in their store for 90 minutes before the abduction occurred, and the company claimed they had proof of the couples’ drug use of marijuana and cocaine.

The lawsuit was dropped.