Who is Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools? – The US Sun

JAMIE OLIVER and his wife Jools have been celebrating her being awarded the “Best British kids Fashion Brand” for her junior clothing.

Here’s everything you need about the wife of a celebrity chef, from their teen years to 21 years together.

Who is Jools Oliver?

Jools was Juliette Norton before saying “I do” with her long-term partner Jamie.

Jools is her preferred nickname.

As well as being mum to five kids, the 46-year-old is a regular Instagrammer and posts regular updates about her home and family life at @joolsoliver.

Jools is the owner of Little Bird, a clothing brand in Next.

She has been awarded “Best British kids Fashion Brand” by @juniormagazineonline.

Jamie shared his pride on Instagram. The ranges are just getting better & better they’re optimistic, nostalgic, fun, great value and well made.

“I think it’s just great ! And it’s incredible that they’ve been recognized so quickly after relaunching. Jamie oxxx, well done.

2 Jamie and Jools Oliver with their five children, Daisy Boo, Petal Blossom, River Rocket, Buddy Bear and Poppy Honey Image Credits: PA:Press Association

When did she meet Jamie and who are their kids?

Jools & Jamie were childhood sweethearts. They met while growing up in Essex.

They wed in 2000, and now have five children, Petal Blossom, Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, Buddy Bear, as well as the youngest, River Rocket.

Jules wrote the following for Jules’ 21st wedding anniversary: “21 exciting, happy and fun wonderful years married my best friend.

“We were due to renew our wedding vowels this summer but that can wait! 21 years married but together 28 years my first true love [sic].”

She spoke out about her painful miscarriages and shared that she had 5 beautiful children, but lost 5 of her little stars.

“Thank you for loving me the way you do. We did it, on to the next chapter x.”

She revealed that he was all out to win her heart when she was just 17 years old.

She shared on Instagram that she had found love letters from him when she traveled to Japan as a teenager.

She stated that she worked for three months in Tokyo as a teenager and that Jamie always sent her a letter or fax every day.

“These are only half of them… brought back just the best and happiest memories.”

Is Jamie and Jools still living in their Hampstead Heath home?

The Olivers left their Hampstead Heath, North London home in 2019 to move out.

They now live in a country mansion in Essex in the village of Finchingfield

The house, Spains Hall, is a £6million 16th century mansion.

It’s situated on a 70-acre estate with a six-bedroom farmhouse, three bedrooms lodge, and converted stables.