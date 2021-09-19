Who is Gabby’s fiance Brian Laundrie, according to Petito?

GABBY Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country road trip that turned into a missing persons investigation when he returned home without her. Brian Laundrie is also missing.

Petito was reported missing on September 11, and officials are investigating the case. In the aftermanth, Laundrie was named a “person of interest” as he continued to avoid FBI interviews. Laundrie’s attorney claims he is still missing.

2 Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie Credit: Instagram

Who is Gabby Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie?

Laundrie and his fiancé Petito went on a cross-country road trip onboard their white Ford Transit van that started in July.

Petito, who told her family she was visiting a Wyoming national work on August 25, then went missing.

She was last seen on August 24 after leaving a Salt Lake City, Utah hotel.

Laundrie is now safe and has hired an attorney, but he isn’t cooperating with police.

His return date is unknown. The family claims that Laundrie has not spoken about the events.

Detectives have opened an investigation into the case of Petito and police have revealed he is now a “person of interest.”

As of September 18, 2021, police have slammed false reports that Laundrie has been found as the search for his whereabouts continues.

North Port police tweeted a photo Saturday of officers at Carlton Reserve. The tweet read: “The North Port Police Department (FBI), and agency partners” are currently conducting a search in the vast Carlton Reserve to find Brian Laundrie.

“His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available.”

While little is known about Laundrie other than the fact that he is as adventurous as his partner, not much else is.

According to his Instagram bio, he is a “nature enthusiast,” and his most recent pictures are from his cross-country travels.

His Instagram account also indicates that he is an artist as he has multiple pictures posted related to printmaking art.

On September 14, Laundrie issued a statement through his lawyer, saying: “This is an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family.

According to me, Miss Petito is being sought in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. The Laundrie family hopes that Miss Petito will be found and reunited with her family.

“On the advice of counsel the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Gabby Petito, the last time Gabby was contacted by her family.

Petito, 22, last posted Instagram photos on August 25 and FaceTimed her mother a few days before.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, revealed she received texts from her daughter’s phone until August 30, but she is unsure who actually sent the texts out.

It was a simple text. She said that she did not speak with her verbally.

“I can’t say much, but she’s no longer with the van. I don’t want to say anything more than that but for people looking for her, I want them to look for her now, not look for that van anymore.”

2 The couple were on a cross-country road trip when Gabby Petito went missing in Wyoming Credit: Instagram

A GoFundMe page was created to “raise funds to aid the search” and has raised over $34,000.

The page indicates that Petito is 5’5, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on her left arm with flowers and a “Let it be” tattoo.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-220-TIPS if you have any information.

Petitio’s close friends also voiced concern about her disappearance and pleaded with Laundrie to help them return their friend safely home.

What did Gabby Petito’s father say?

Her dad, Joseph Petito, first told Newsday: “It’s like drowning with your hands tied behind you. You can’t describe it. There’s nothing you can do. You can’t control anything.”

He added: “I just want people to keep looking and not stop until we find her.

“She’s out there somewhere… We won’t stop until we find her.”

Joe is doing everything possible to bring his daughter home, and his family has recently criticised Laundrie’s actions in the case.