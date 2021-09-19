Vanguard – HUGE leak reveals 2022 Modern Warfare sequel

ACTIVISION is working on a new Call of Duty title for next year, and the cat is out of the bag as the first leaks start to trickle in.

Call of Duty’s 2022 instalment is going to be a sequel to 2019’s Modern Warfare, according to reputed Twitter tipster Tom Henderson.

1 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Credit: Activision

“It looks like Call of Duty: 2022 is codenamed Project Cortez,” he tweeted. “It’s expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.”

The rumour matches the list of titles recently exposed in the Nvidia GeForce leak.

VGC reports that own sources have also corroborated the info, and that the Modern Warfare sequel is in development at Infinity Ward.

Apparently the campaign will pit US special forces against Columbian drug cartels – something Eurogamer is also backing up.

It’s speculated that the codename refers to the villain in the Harrison Ford film, Clear and Present Danger –Colonel Félix Cortez.

Based on a Tom Clancy novel of the same name the plot bears some resemblances to that of Modern Warfare’s leaked campaign.

Infinity Ward was responsible for the last Modern Warfare title.

Since 2019, the developers of the subsequent Modern Warfare games have worked at different studios. The developer must have been hard at work on the next installment since 2019.

This news isn’t completely unexpected, considering the rotation of titles, Activision studios and other factors, but it will be welcomed by fans.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is still available to enjoy.

This title, which will take players back in time to World War 2, is due to be released on November 5.

Call of Duty: Vanguard beta trailer

Speaking of Call of Duty, it’s the Vanguard beta this weekend.

Prime Gaming has partnered with Activision to give away Warzone or Black Ops Cold War items.

If you have been waiting for a PlayStation 5, be sure to check out the PS5 stock restocks this week.

