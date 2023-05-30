Who are the actors who portray FDR on History Channel? Winston Churchill plus more

Who is FDR and the rest of the cast on History Channel? HITC investigates.

A documentary mini-series executive produced by Bradley Cooper and Doris Kearns Goodwin… it could be about anything and it would be worth a shot, but it just so happens that it’s about the fascinating life of Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Previous documentaries have focused on the 32nd President of the United States. The latest, simply called FDR, is a three part project that began airing Monday, 29th May 2023 and will run over three nights.

He was born in 1882 and served as president between 1933-45. Since then, he has become one of America’s most famous and iconic figures.

For dramatic reenactments of his life, it is necessary to have a very skilled actor. Who plays FDR in the History Channel show, and what other actors are part of the FDR ensemble?

Who is FDR?

Christian McKay is the actor portraying FDR. He is 49 years old and is best known as an English actor, both on stage and screen.

His most notable movie roles are in Me And Orson Welles, a BAFTA nominated film, as Orson Welles, Provenance, as John, Florence Foster Jenkins, (Earl Wilson), The Theory Of Everything, (Roger Penrose), Rush, (Lord Hesketh), Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, (Mackelvore), and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.

Television roles include Warrior, Grantchester, Frontier, Father James Coffin, and Jekyll & Hyde, played by Maxwell Utterson.

Theatre lovers will be interested to know that he played Gerard at the Gielgud Theatre, London in 2013 in Strangers On A Train.

FDR History Series cast

Below you can see who else is part of the FDR central ensemble, including Christian.

Who is Winston Churchill in FDR?

The 63-year-old South Africa-born actor Adrian Galley has starred in the likes of the 2021 series Blood & Water (Judge), Labyrinth (Abbot of Citeaux), The Devil’s Whore (Cornet Joyce), and the 2013 movie Zulu (Nils Botha).

Beyond his work as an actor, he has served as a dialect coach on such big titles as 2019’s The Red Sea Diving Resort, a Netflix dramatic thriller that starred MCU icon, Chris Evans.

He also played this role in the horror movie Escape Room from 2019, which spawned a sequel called Tournament Of Champions.

Rufus Jones is Theodore Roosevelt

The 48-year-old British actor has been in such shows as Home (Peter), W1A (David Wilkes), Hunderby (Dr. Foggerty), and Camping (Tom), but also films like 2021’s Silent Night (Tony) and Stan & Ollie (Bernard Delfont).

Amy Louise Wilson in Missy leHand

The 31-year-old was in the TV series Troy: Fall Of A City (Briseis), but if you haven’t seen that then you may recall her in the 2022 movie Redeeming Love (Susannah Axelrod) or Dead In The Water (Michelle).

Richard Wright-Firth in Adolf Berle

The FDR actor has also appeared in Netflix’s Resident Evil series (Maskey), Abraham Lincoln, (Allan Pinkerton), Recipes For Love And Murder, (Gordon McClintock), as well as the horror movie Slumber Party Massacre.

Jazzara Jaslyn is Alice Roosevelt

Jazzara’s 31-year old career is mostly known as a result of her small-screen work, notably in Lioness with Miranda Hugo and Professionals with Jane Swann.

You may also remember her from League Of Glory, which aired in 2010.

Kevin Otto in Doctor Draper

Kevin isn’t likely to be a stranger. Kevin has appeared in films like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, The Kissing Booth 2 and Chappie as the male teacher.

Adrienne pearce as Sara Roosevelt

Have you seen the aforementioned The Red Sea Diving Resort (Ethan’s Secretary), The Triangle (Emily’s Mother), Resident Evil (Mrs. Morgan), or Tremors: A Cold Day In Hell (Mac)?

If so, you’ve seen Adrienne at work prior to FDR.

