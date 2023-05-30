Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is to return this fall 2023, four years after the last festival.

Odd Future’s cofounder has continued to be a leader in a variety of industries. Tyler, The Creator is one of today’s most in-demand and creative artists. Tyler, the Creator is now aiming for festival scenes.

Four years after Camp Flog Gnaw (GOLF WANG, Tyler’s label, spelt backwards) last took place, the festival is returning.

Camp Flog Gnaw confirms return to 2023

Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, and their music video The Hillbillies were released on Tuesday, May 30. Tyler, the creator surprises viewers in his video. He shares the news of Camp Flog Gnaw, which will happen 2023.

Tyler points at Dodger Stadium before flashing his Camp Flog Gnaw 2020 badge. This year’s festival will be at Dodger Stadium, the Dodgers home.

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival held its last event in October 2019 The festival is expected to be held again in October 2023, as Major League Baseball finishes its season on 1st of October. This means that there’s five months of anticipatory hype to come.

Tickets for Camp Flog Gnaw 2020 are expected to be priced at cost

As yet, the ticket information for this year’s festival has not been announced. The website for the festival has been deleted, and the only thing left on it is the music video of The Hillbillies.

Tickets to the first festival were issued by CFG Carnival’s official provider, Festival Ticketing. For the two-day event, there were a number of ticket options. The General Admission ticket (GA) allowed entry on both Saturday and Sunday. GA tickets also include access to carnival rides. A VIP pass includes all of the above as well as a dedicated entry lane, access to Hulu’s VIP Clubhouse, and VIP merch packages. Super VIP passes also included a viewing area for the Main Stage and a Super-VIP merchandising package.

A GA Pass cost $270. Super VIP Passes cost $1,000 and VIP Tickets are priced at $440. The option of adding a carnival game add-on for two days is $138. Due to the increased cost of living and the anticipation for this year’s festival, it is expected that the price will increase.

The first Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival pre-sale took place in May. Later in the summer, general admission tickets will be sold.

The expectations for the next Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival are already high

Tyler, The Creator has worked with many of the most famous names in the music industry. No surprise, then, that Tyler can attract top artists from all music genres to his festival.

Drake, Solange SZA Lana Del Rey Kid Cudi and other artists performed at the festival’s first edition. Tyler performed his own set, as did Clairo and slowthai. The late Mac Miller was also on the line-up.

It is likely that either Baby Keem or Kendrick Lamar (we’re hoping both) will perform at the 2023 festival, given that the news was announced through their music video. Tyler and his Odd Future buddies are expected to also perform.

In the time since the Camp Flog Gnaw ended, many musicians made breakthroughs. Some fans are expecting A$AP Rocky, Playboi Cari and Megan Thee Stallion to be on the bill alongside some of the newer artists such as Doja cat and Megan Thee Stallion.