EastEnders’ Louisa Lytton’s life from famous relative, lads’ mags and Hollywood role

Louisa Lytton joined EastEnders in 2005 as Ruby Allen, the daughter of gangster Johnny Allen.

After a 12-year hiatus, she made an explosive return to Albert Square in 2018.

On the exit of her character, she said at the time: “I’ve really enjoyed my time at EastEnders. It has been a great experience which I will never forget but I am now looking forward to trying new things and not getting typecast.”

She later appeared on Loose Women and confirmed that leaving the BBC One soap was not her decision.

EastEnders isn’t Louisa’s only role on screen she has also had a successful career away from the BBC soap.

Central Recorder has taken a look at the soap star’s life off-screen as she takes maternity leave after welcoming her first child with fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

Hollywood roles







Louisa has appeared in a number blockbuster films during her career as an actress.

The 32-year-old beauty appeared as the body double for Emma Watson’s character Hermione Granger in the second film of the franchise Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which came out in 2002.

The soap star was also featured in American Pie Presents: The Book of Love, the seventh comedy film.

Louisa was a minor character in the film’s Imogen.









Speaking about how she ended up on the silver screen, Louisa said: “I sent my tape over, and found out I’d got the part four weeks later, then three days after that I was on a plane. It was crazy.

“I think originally they wanted a Spanish exchange student, then they were going to make it Canadian, and then they said why don’t we try a Brit? That was great for me. I hope there are a few more 17-year-old boys interested in it.

Dancing queen







In 2006, Louisa took part in the BBC dancing competition Strictly Come Dancing.

At just 17 years old, she was the youngest contestant ever to participate in the series and placed fourth.

She finished in ninth place on the show.

Since then, Louisa has had stage roles in musicals Les Misérables and Annie, where she played the lead.

Lads' mags snaps and career U-turn







Louisa retrained as as a barber after acting work dried up in 2014.

She shared the news with her followers by sharing a photo of her diploma via social media.

She said earlier this year: “Let’s talk about when I’m out of work and I decide I want to do other things like barbering.

"I don't think I've cut anyone's hair since my dad's in 2014 when I passed."









Louisa recently went through her old possessions when she found the barbering certificate – and also shared some of her other memories with her followers.

She giggled when she showed embarrassing throwback photos from her 00s that featured her with a strong tan.

Louisa also discovered a copy FHM dating back to 2009 that featured a sexy photoshoot of her FHM glory days.

Famous cousin









Louisa’s first cousin removed is rapper, actress and So Solid Crew member Lisa Maffia.

The 42-year old singer was part of So Solid Crew and had five top 20 hits. These included 21 Seconds, a platinum-selling single, and They Don’t know, a platinum-selling album. As a solo artist.

She has two top 10 singles, an award-winning album and a platinum-selling single All Over.

Lisa’s most recent release to date, was 2017’s Wah Gwarn.

She also launched her fashion boutique House of Maffia, which Louisa has visited a number of occasions

The musician ranked No. 91 (2002) in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women and ranked No. 77 (2002) in Loaded‘s Hot 100 Babes.

Lisa participated in ITV’s The All New Monty. Who Bares Wins in support of charity in 2019.

Wedding drama









Louisa and fiancè Ben had to postpone their wedding twice due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

They have been together since 2017, but they got engaged in Maldives two year later.

Louisa told OK!: “We’ve cancelled the wedding altogether now. We’ve decided to scrap the whole thing and start again with our plans.

"We're going to have the baby and focus on that and then get married once we're ready. We had already delayed it twice, and the wedding we planned was massive with nearly 200 guests.









“We’re going to have the baby and focus on that, and then get married once we’re ready.”

Ben popped the question on her 30th birthday, and she told the publication at the time: “When I saw him on one knee I started crying like a baby.

“I was so excited but my brain went into overdrive and I started freaking out. I didn’t know he would propose to me.”

Louisa and her partner live in north London with their Cockapoo Riley.

Mum's the word









Louisa and Ben recently welcomed their first child.

The actress from soap, along with a black-and-white photo of her and Ben holding their baby, shared the news on Instagram.

Louisa captioned the adorable social media post: "And then there were three. Welcome to the world, we are utterly overwhelmed with love".







The Eastenders star originally announced the pregnancy of her first child in an open letter to her mum on Mother’s Day.

She said; “Dear Mum, If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave).”

