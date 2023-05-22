Where To Watch Wanda Sykes New Special Online? Release Date & Time 

Comedy fans, get ready for a dose of laughter as Wanda Sykes returns with her brand-new stand-up special, “I’m an Entertainer.” Known for her sharp wit and fearless commentary, Sykes takes on the challenges of parenting Gen-Z teens and navigating the complexities of being a liberal in today’s hypercharged political climate. If you’re wondering where you can watch this highly anticipated comedy event, look no further than Netflix.

“I’m an Entertainer” was filmed at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia in early February and directed by veteran director Linda Mendoza. This is Sykes’s second special for Netflix, following her critically acclaimed 2019 special, “Not Normal.” In her new special, she fearlessly tackles controversial topics and offers her unique perspective on issues like drag shows, using her signature sarcastic tone to deliver hilarious punchlines.

Sykes’s comedic style combines keen observations with social commentary, making her stand-up routines both thought-provoking and side-splitting. In “I’m an Entertainer,” she sheds light on the absurdities of everyday life and shares her experiences as a liberal comedian in a politically charged era.

If you’re eager to catch Wanda Sykes’s latest stand-up special, “I’m an Entertainer,” you’re in luck. The comedy event will premiere exclusively on Netflix on May 23, 2023. Netflix subscribers around the world can look forward to streaming the special and enjoying Sykes’s hilarious take on contemporary issues.

Netflix offers a convenient and accessible platform for viewers to enjoy a wide range of comedy specials, TV shows, and movies. With its vast library and user-friendly interface, Netflix allows comedy enthusiasts to watch their favorite comedians anytime, anywhere.

