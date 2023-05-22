Arnheid & Ketil Die in Vinland Saga

Does Arnheid die along with Ketil in Vinland Saga Season 2? The fate of an escaped slave as well as the owner is explored.

After 17 weeks of build-up, the battle between King Canute’s royal army and Ketil’s forces is finally reaching its long-awaited conclusion in this week’s episode of Vinland Saga.

MAPPA’s popular Viking anime is known for being incredibly brutal and is certainly not afraid of killing off its main characters, with fans around the world now concerned for the fate of both Ketil and Arnheid– ironic, when considering one is a slave owner, and the other his slave.

What about Arnheid? Does Ketil also die in Vinland Saga 2?

Warning: this article contains spoilers from Vinland Saga Season 2.

Does Arnheid die in Vinland Saga?

Arnheid is indeed sadly killed in Vinland Saga. She succumbed to her injuries after Ketil slapped her in response to Gardar’s attempt to escape.

The second season of In Season Ketil beats Arnheid to death with a stick of wood in Episode 18, which was broadcast on 8 May, even though she revealed she was pregnant. Snake stops Ketil’s execution, but Arnheid is unconscious and falls into a state of coma.

Next, Einar and Thorfinn escape with Arnheid on a cart while she is dreaming about riding in the woods with Gardar’s son Hjalti. Tragically, Arnheid realizes that she is about to die as Gardar explains in the dream that “we have a warm home waiting for us. It’s been a long and difficult road. But that pain will end soon.”

Arnheid then wakes up to hear the sounds of battle coming from Ketil’s forces fighting King Canute. Einer asks her where they’re going, and Leif replies that they’re traveling to King Canute’s village.

Arnheid tells Thorfinn that there is still war and slavery in the world. Thorfinn thanks Einar and Einar and then dies.

Mayumi Saco, a Japanese actress who has acted in Vinland Saga since season 2 is Arnheid. Saco’s voice is familiar to many fans from her roles as Rikka, Kai, and Isabelle, in Dragon Crisis and Great Pretender.

Does Ketil die in Vinland Saga?

No, despite sustaining horrific injuries during the battle with King Canute’s forces, Ketil does manage to survive the conflict.

Within the space of just a few short hours, Ketil’s life was turned completely on its head after King Canute decided to reposit his farm, resources, and slaves to serve his army – only just after Ketil had made an impressive offering to the young King.

However, Ketil refused to give up his life’s accomplishments without a fight, garnering over 300 ‘soldiers’ in order to battle the royal forces and Jomsvikings.

Battles are fought in the battle, Ketil is severely injured by one of King Canute’s men and is knocked unconscious. Ketil was left on the battlefield by the soldier, who did not realize that he was Ketil. Snake then rescued him.

After regaining consciousness, Ketil is distraught to learn that Arnheid died during their escape attempt and announces that he will be retiring – but at least he has saved his own life in the process.

Hideaki Tzuka is the voice of Ketil. He is also known as the actor who played A in Naruto and Suberoa, in Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

Vinland Saga 2 season is made up of 24 separate episodes. They are broadcasted each week, on Mondays via Crunchyroll & Netflix.

