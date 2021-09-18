Where is Joe Biden right now?

PRESIDENT Joe Biden has experienced several obstacles in the past few months with the Afghanistan crisis and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

On September 17, Biden arrived at his beach house near Rehoboth Beach, and is expected to stay there for the weekend.

2 President Joe Biden Credit: Getty

Where is Joe Biden today?

Biden’s second visit to Rehoboth Beach was his since becoming president. Biden’s first visit was in June while he was still in office.

As per Delaware Online, Biden arrived via helicopter on Friday, September 17 to the beach house and is likely to remain there until Monday, September 20.

Biden had been in Colorado earlier this week to address climate change and create clean energy jobs.

On Wednesday, September 15, Biden hosted a meeting with CEOs and business leaders about the Covid-19 response.

Biden also spoke briefly from the East Room at the White House about Tuesday’s national security initiative.

On Monday, September 13, Biden was in Long Beach, California, joining Governor Gavin Newsom to campaign for him in the state’s recall election against Republican candidate Larry Elder.

Joe Biden timeline

September 18, 2021: Biden is in Delaware at his beach house near Rehoboth Beach.

Biden is in Delaware at his beach house near Rehoboth Beach. September 15, 2021 : Biden delivered brief remarks about a national security initiative at 5pm from the East Room of the White House.

: Biden delivered brief remarks about a national security initiative at 5pm from the East Room of the White House. September 14, 2021 : President Biden addressed climate change and clean energy jobs in Colorado.

: President Biden addressed climate change and clean energy jobs in Colorado. September 13, 2021: Biden visited Long Beach, California, to support Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election. He will also visit Idaho and Sacramento.

Biden visited Long Beach, California, to support Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election. He will also visit Idaho and Sacramento. September 11, 2021: Biden toured Ground Zero in NYC, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Biden toured Ground Zero in NYC, the Pentagon and the memorial outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where United Flight 93 was forced down, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. September 8, 2021: Biden delivered a set of remarks about a new “six-pronged” Covid strategy to stop the spread of the delta variant.

Biden delivered a set of remarks about a new “six-pronged” Covid strategy to stop the spread of the delta variant. September 7, 2021: Biden traveled to New York and New Jersey to tour areas badly affected by Hurricane Ida.

Biden traveled to New York and New Jersey to tour areas badly affected by Hurricane Ida. September 6, 2021: Biden surprises union workers for Labor Day in Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden surprises union workers for Labor Day in Wilmington, Delaware. August 31, 2021 : The president addressed the nation after the last plane carrying Americans from Afghanistan departed on August 30.

: The president addressed the nation after the last plane carrying Americans from Afghanistan departed on August 30. August 29, 2021 : President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received the bodies of the 13 US troops killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing and met with their families.

: President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden received the bodies of the 13 US troops killed in the Kabul airport suicide bombing and met with their families. August 27, 2021 : During his press conference, Biden appeared to admit that the US may have handed Taliban henchmen a “kill list” to target Afghans who previously helped Americans in the country.

: During his press conference, Biden appeared to admit that the US may have handed Taliban henchmen a “kill list” to target Afghans who previously helped Americans in the country. A ugust 26, 2021 : Biden to address the public following the Kabul airport attacks.

: Biden to address the public following the Kabul airport attacks. August 23, 2021 : Biden again ignored questions about the Middle East crisis after his aide says he “never shies away” from reporters.

: Biden again ignored questions about the Middle East crisis after his aide says he “never shies away” from reporters. August 22, 2021 : During a live address to the nation, Biden again insisted that pulling US troops out of Afghanistan was “the right decision” as he defended his handling of the crisis.

: During a live address to the nation, Biden again insisted that pulling US troops out of Afghanistan was “the right decision” as he defended his handling of the crisis. August 21, 2021 : Biden canceled his trip to his holiday home in Delaware as the crisis in Afghanistan rages on.

: Biden canceled his trip to his holiday home in Delaware as the crisis in Afghanistan rages on. August 20, 2021 : President Biden addressed the nation about the US’ evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid fierce criticism.

: President Biden addressed the nation about the US’ evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid fierce criticism. August 18, 2021 : The president will be interviewed by former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos on the growing crisis in Afghanistan.

: The president will be interviewed by former White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos on the growing crisis in Afghanistan. August 16, 2021 : Biden doubled down on the decision to withdraw troops ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as he slammed the Afghan government for “giving up” in the face of Taliban militants.

: Biden doubled down on the decision to withdraw troops ahead of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 as he slammed the Afghan government for “giving up” in the face of Taliban militants. August 15, 2021 : Joe Biden was slammed for “hiding out on vacation” at Camp David while the Taliban overruns Afghanistan after pulling US troops.

: Joe Biden was slammed for “hiding out on vacation” at Camp David while the Taliban overruns Afghanistan after pulling US troops. August 14, 2021 : The Biden administration approved the largest permanent increase to food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving 42 million Americans more money to buy groceries.

: The Biden administration approved the largest permanent increase to food stamp benefits in the program’s history, giving 42 million Americans more money to buy groceries. August 12, 2021 : Biden gave a speech on his “Build Back Better” agenda.

: Biden gave a speech on his “Build Back Better” agenda. August 11, 2021 : The president appeared to “get lost” when returning to the White House as he ignored his Secret Service agent’s instructions by walking on the lawn.

: The president appeared to “get lost” when returning to the White House as he ignored his Secret Service agent’s instructions by walking on the lawn. August 10, 2021 : Biden’s bipartisan $1trillion infrastructure bill is passed

: Biden’s bipartisan $1trillion infrastructure bill is passed August 5, 2021 : Biden signs an executive order that targets zero-emissions vehicles to be half of all cars sold in the US by 2030.

: Biden signs an executive order that targets zero-emissions vehicles to be half of all cars sold in the US by 2030. July 26, 2021 : Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

: Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq. July 23, 2021 : Biden was heckled at a rally in Virginia – before he boasted about “whipping” Trump in the state during the 2020 election.

: Biden was heckled at a rally in Virginia – before he boasted about “whipping” Trump in the state during the 2020 election. July 21, 2021 : President Biden ordered his first airstrike on Jihadi targets in Somalia amid a worrying rise in terror attacks across Africa.

: President Biden ordered his first airstrike on Jihadi targets in Somalia amid a worrying rise in terror attacks across Africa. July 20, 2021 : Biden welcomed Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House.

: Biden welcomed Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House. July 13, 2021 : Biden will travel to Philadelphia and give remarks on protecting the sacred, constitutional right to vote.

: Biden will travel to Philadelphia and give remarks on protecting the sacred, constitutional right to vote. July 9, 2021: President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin and threatened to retaliate following the huge ransomware attacks carried out by Russian hackers.

2 President Joe Biden has faced fierce criticism from the public, media, and world leaders over his handling of Afghanistan Credit: Reuters

July 7, 2021: The president will travel to Crystal Lake, Illinois, seeking bipartisan support for a bill that will enhance child care and healthcare expenditures.

The president will travel to Crystal Lake, Illinois, seeking bipartisan support for a bill that will enhance child care and healthcare expenditures. July 6, 2021 : Biden delivers remarks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus.

: Biden delivers remarks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus. July 1, 2021 : Biden and wife Jill land in Miami to help with the Surfside condo collapse and console families.

: Biden and wife Jill land in Miami to help with the Surfside condo collapse and console families. June 28, 2021 : Biden is set to welcome the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, to the White House.

: Biden is set to welcome the President of the State of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, to the White House. June 27, 2021 : The Biden administration launched airstrikes on Iran-backed militants on the Syrian border.

: The Biden administration launched airstrikes on Iran-backed militants on the Syrian border. June 25, 2021 : The president applauded VP Harris on doing a “great job” on the Mexico border crisis despite her not visiting the region once since becoming “border czar” in March.

: The president applauded VP Harris on doing a “great job” on the Mexico border crisis despite her not visiting the region once since becoming “border czar” in March. June 24, 2021 : President Biden speaks to reporters at the White House about the deadly Miami building collapse that left more than 100 missing – but not before being reminded to address the topic by VP Kamala Harris.

: President Biden speaks to reporters at the White House about the deadly Miami building collapse that left more than 100 missing – but not before being reminded to address the topic by VP Kamala Harris. June 23, 2021 : Biden unveiled a crackdown on guns while announcing that states can use $350billion in Covid funding to hire more cops as crime across the US surges.

: Biden unveiled a crackdown on guns while announcing that states can use $350billion in Covid funding to hire more cops as crime across the US surges. June 17, 2021 : President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. The federal holiday of June 19 has been made official.

: President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. The federal holiday of June 19 has been made official. June 16, 2021: Biden returns to the White House after his first overseas trip as president.

Biden returns to the White House after his first overseas trip as president. June 16, 2021 : President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva.

: President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva. June 10, 2021: President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK.

President Joe Biden meets with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the UK. June 9, 2021 : The President and First Lady arrive in the United Kingdom as they embark on their first foreign trip.

: The President and First Lady arrive in the United Kingdom as they embark on their first foreign trip. June 5, 2021 : The president delivered remarks from Delaware on a report showing the economy picked up 559,000 jobs in May and that unemployment hit its lowest level since the pandemic began.

: The president delivered remarks from Delaware on a report showing the economy picked up 559,000 jobs in May and that unemployment hit its lowest level since the pandemic began. June 3, 2021 : Joe Biden was in Delaware on June 3, 2021, as he and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated her 70th birthday.

: Joe Biden was in Delaware on June 3, 2021, as he and First Lady Jill Biden celebrated her 70th birthday. June 2, 2021 : Biden delivered remarks in Philadelphia on the civil unrest occurring across the nation following the death of George Floyd and condemned former President Trump for his response to protesters.

: Biden delivered remarks in Philadelphia on the civil unrest occurring across the nation following the death of George Floyd and condemned former President Trump for his response to protesters. June 1, 2021 : President Biden and VP Harris were in Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre – when a white mob destroyed a vibrant Black business district and killed as many as 300 people.

: President Biden and VP Harris were in Oklahoma to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre – when a white mob destroyed a vibrant Black business district and killed as many as 300 people. May 31, 2021 : Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated fallen service members at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia.

: Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated fallen service members at Arlington Cemetery in Virginia. May 20, 2021 : President Joe Biden signs the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law.

: President Joe Biden signs the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act into law. May 6, 2021 : Biden delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan.

: Biden delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan. April 20, 2021: Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with the leadership of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with the leadership of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. March 29, 2021 : Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the state of vaccinations.

: Joe Biden delivers remarks on the Covid-19 response and the state of vaccinations. March 6, 2021 : Biden delivers remarks on the Senate passage of the American Rescue plan.

: Biden delivers remarks on the Senate passage of the American Rescue plan. February 23, 2021 : Biden conducts a roundtable with Black essential workers, moderated by Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice.

: Biden conducts a roundtable with Black essential workers, moderated by Domestic Policy Advisor Susan Rice. February 2, 2021 : Biden signs executive orders advancing his priority to modern our immigration system.

: Biden signs executive orders advancing his priority to modern our immigration system. January 14, 2021 : Biden will unveil his Covid economic, legislative and vaccination plan from Delaware.

: Biden will unveil his Covid economic, legislative and vaccination plan from Delaware. January 13, 2021 : A GOP Senator called for President-elect Joe Biden to be impeached once he takes office on January 20. Republican President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on January 13, the only president in US history to have been impeached twice.

: A GOP Senator called for President-elect Joe Biden to be impeached once he takes office on January 20. Republican President Donald Trump was impeached for the second time on January 13, the only president in US history to have been impeached twice. January 10, 2021 : Biden that $600 stimulus checks are too little money and continued to push for $2,000 after President Donald Trump previously called for larger Covid aid.

: Biden that $600 stimulus checks are too little money and continued to push for $2,000 after President Donald Trump previously called for larger Covid aid. January 8, 2021: Biden spoke about his help package at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Joe Biden’s views on Covid-19.

Biden made new Covid-19 vaccine regulations in a speech to Americans Thursday, September 9th.

Employers who employ more than 100 people will have to get vaccinated every week.

Also, all health care workers in hospitals who are eligible for Medicare or Medicaid must be fully vaccinated according to the rules.

Biden was not shy about his concerns for the millions of Americans not vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We’ve been patient. But our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” He said.